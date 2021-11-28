Expert identified Lack of Policy Implementation, inadequate funding, as bane of Universal Health Coverage

Clement Nnachi (Abakaliki)

The immediate Past President of Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Professor Francis Adedayo Faduyile, has identified poor financing/funding and lack of policy implementation of the health sector as some of the major challenges militating against the attainment of the Universal Health Coverage .

In a related development , the Nigerian Medical Association Ebonyi State at the weekend conferred on the Chief Medical Director of Alex-Ekwueme Federal University Teaching hospital (AE-FUTHA) Abakaliki Dr Emeka Onwe Ogah, an Award of “Hall of Honour ” while Professor Henry Uro-Chukwu was installed as the 2021/22 Ambassador of the Association.

Professor Faduyile made the assertion in Abakaliki the Ebonyi State capital at the weekend while delivering a Lecture titled “Nigeria in Covid -19 Era, Health Systems Strengthening For National Security and Prosperity” on the occasion of the 2021 Physician Week of the Association .

The Medical Expert expressed worry that Universal Health Coverage was low across the country as Maternal/infant mortality was rampant at the rural communities due to the dearth of medical professionals.

Professor Faduyile advocated the strengthening of both the Primary and Secondary Healthcare as a panacea for the attainment of National Security and Prosperity in the Health Sector.

“The abandonment of the Primary and Secondary Health care, the tussle between the Federal Ministry of Health and various Associations has resulted to the collapse of the health sector”

‘For the Health System to respond to various health challenges , we must leverage on the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), we must focus on Emergency response and address issues of Human Resources”

Speaking after receiving the award of Roll of Honour”, conferred to him by the NMA,the Chief Medical Director of Alex -Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital Dr Emeka Ogah, dedicated the award to God stating that it would spur him to improve on previous achievements he had recorded in the course of services to humanity .

“It is a big challenge , considering my position as CMD, services has to improve in places of work, that is the Honour in it, I advice that there should be harmony existing between the Health Workers , both the Doctors , Pharmacists and the Laboratory staffs , a big challenge that you have to live up to expectations ”

Speaking against the backdrop of incessant Industrial Disharmony confronting the Health Sector, Dr Ogah advocated for Dialogue between the Doctors and the Government to resolve areas of conflict.