Public Health Week: 9PSB harps on intentional healthy lifestyle

BLESSING AKOROWOSI

In commemoration of this year’s Global Public Health Week, 9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB), a registered digital bank has urged staff members to embrace a healthy lifestyle.

Speaking on the year’s theme— Fostering Peace as a Prerequisite for Equitable Health during a webinar, Dr Stephen Olawuyi, a health expert urged the company’s staff to take their health seriously as it is their right.

Dr Stephen charged them to engage in regular exercises, medical checks, eating healthy, taking quality rest and the avoidance of toxins to attain improved life expectancy and high productivity.

In his remarks, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of 9 Payment Service Bank (9PSB), Branka Mracajac stated that good health is an important aspect of life that is non-negotiable.

Branka noted that the wellbeing of every individual is determined by the kind of choices made daily and intentional efforts accelerated with a mission backed up with actions and decisions for desired outcome.

He said, “achieving a worthwhile life-work balance is of utmost importance and cannot be handled lightly.

“There is always a price paid for every good outcome. Self-discipline should be inculcated into our daily lives and right steps taken to avoid poor lifestyle that impact negatively on our health. As the saying goes ‘health is wealth’. Therefore, we have no reason not to take our health seriously.

“As an organisation, we have made provisions for Health Insurance for all staff as required by law and in partnership with our designated Health Management Organisation to ensure access to healthcare for all staff members. We will continue to thrive and take adequate care of our human capital as they are key to the success of our organization.”

The public health week was marked with series of activities to enlighten and raise staff consciousness about healthy living and the factors that determine positive wellbeing. The week’s activities came to a climax with a 42-minute walk by all staff members from the Head Office at Adeola Odeku through Saka Tinubu in Victoria Island, Lagos.

