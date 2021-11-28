Champion Newspapers Limited
NSCDC Abia Command charges Personnel on professional Conducts 

By Editor
Steve Unegbu, Umuahia

 

The Abia state command of NSCDC has commenced a two day programme aimed at subjecting officers and men of the command to a mandatory forensic, psychological  assessments and evaluation with a charge that all officers and men of the corps should undergo a mandatory mental , psychological , emotional and physical check to ascertain their behavioral tendencies and competencies for their over all professional Conduct, efficiency and productivity.

 

Declaring the exercise open at the state command headquarters in Umuahia,the state commandant ,Mr Ayinla Taiye Olowo FsFs , said the exercise was in strict compliance to the directive of the commandant general, Ahmed Abubakar  Audi PhD.

 

In a statement made available  by the command public relations officer, SC Ndukwe Agu Egwu ,the commandant stated that ,” due to the importance of the exercise to the arm bearing personnel of the corps,the commandant general has not only made it regular but henceforth a prerequisite for recruitment into the organization” adding that the essence of the exercise is for the overall well being of the officers and men of the corps,on one hand and safety of the good citizens of Nigeria and to enhance productivity.

