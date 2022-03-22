Exclusive: Two billionaires meet as Obi Cubana, entertainment and nightlife king meet Sujimoto, luxury real estate king in Banana Island!*

It was a massive display of friendliness when two of Nigeria’s famous and inspiring billionaires met in Banana Island.

It was Sijibomi Ogundele, the enigmatic real estate billionaire and luxury aficionado who received in honor nightlife and entertainment kings, Obi Iyiegbu known as Obi Cubana who is famous for his mind-blowing entrepreneurial strides

The meeting of both great men was held at Sujimoto’s most luxurious asset in the heart of Africa’s most expensive neighborhood, Banana Island right inside Sujimoto’s new and highly automated building, the LucreziabySujimoto.

Obi Cubana came in handy with his newly introduced brand, ODOGWU Bitters which is already making waves.

