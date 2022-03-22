Champion Newspapers Limited
South East, South South professionals of Nigeria Maiden Medal of Honours Nite held in Lagos

L-r...Vice President South East Professionals of Nigeria Mr George Agu,  Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential aspirant, Mazi  Sam Ohuabunwa ;received award from President SESS Professional of Nigeria . Mr Hannibal Uwaifo , during the Maiden Medal of Honors’ Nite  organised by SSSEPN on A Blueprint Agenda for the rapid Economic and Social Transformation of the South East and South South   Regions of Nigeria  held iat Habour  Point in Lagos on 20/3/2022... PHOTOS:CHINYERE IKEANYI .
L-r …General Secretary SESSPN  ,Ireka kalu Onuma; Past President SESSPN Arc  Denzil Kentebe;  Mrs. Jayne Ijewere , her husband , founding President SESSPN Mr Emmanuel Ijewere ;received award from the president  SESSPN  .Mr Hannibal Uwaifo; Chairman Board of Trustees SESEPN Mr Emeka Ugwu-oju; Vice President South South Mr. Andy wabali.

L-r…Chairman Board of Trustees SESEPN Mr Emeka Ugwu-oju; Former chief of defence staff ,Gen Alexander Ogomudia (rtd); received award from the President SESS Professional of Nigeria  Mr. Hannibal Uwaifo ; Past President SESSPN Arc  Denzil Kentebe.

L-r…Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nepal Oil and Gas Limited. Barrister Ngozi Ekeoma ,Chairman 2nd SESS development Forum PH, Rivers State Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa; General Counsel Pinnacle Barrister Rita Onuvo.

L-r… President SESS Professional of Nigeria . Mr Hannibal Uwaifo ; Managing Director ,Topwide Ventures Limited.  Mr Uche Harris Okonkwo, Publicity Secretary SESSPN Mr Collins Ugwu .

L-r… Chairman CDV Group . Chief Charles Mba;  former Chairman of Igbo-Etiti local government of Enugu State Mrs Nkechi   Ugwu-Oju;Prince Victor Ogakwu, Chairman Board of Trustees SESEPN Mr Emeka Ugwu-oju.

L- r… Chairman of the Occasion Former chief of defence staff ,Gen Alexander Ogomudia (rtd) Managing Director ,Topwide Ventures Limited. Mr Uche Harris Okonkwo, Chairman 2nd SESS development Forum PH, Rivers State Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa; during the Maiden Medal of Honors’ Nite  organised by SSSEPN on A Blueprint Agenda for the rapid Economic and Social Transformation of the South East and South South   Regions of Nigeria  held at Habour  Point in Lagos on 20/3/2022… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI .

 

