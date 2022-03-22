South East, South South professionals of Nigeria Maiden Medal of Honours Nite held in Lagos

L-r …General Secretary SESSPN ,Ireka kalu Onuma; Past President SESSPN Arc Denzil Kentebe; Mrs. Jayne Ijewere , her husband , founding President SESSPN Mr Emmanuel Ijewere ;received award from the president SESSPN .Mr Hannibal Uwaifo; Chairman Board of Trustees SESEPN Mr Emeka Ugwu-oju; Vice President South South Mr. Andy wabali.

L-r…Chairman Board of Trustees SESEPN Mr Emeka Ugwu-oju; Former chief of defence staff ,Gen Alexander Ogomudia (rtd); received award from the President SESS Professional of Nigeria Mr. Hannibal Uwaifo ; Past President SESSPN Arc Denzil Kentebe.

L-r…Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Nepal Oil and Gas Limited. Barrister Ngozi Ekeoma ,Chairman 2nd SESS development Forum PH, Rivers State Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa; General Counsel Pinnacle Barrister Rita Onuvo.

L-r… President SESS Professional of Nigeria . Mr Hannibal Uwaifo ; Managing Director ,Topwide Ventures Limited. Mr Uche Harris Okonkwo, Publicity Secretary SESSPN Mr Collins Ugwu .

L-r… Chairman CDV Group . Chief Charles Mba; former Chairman of Igbo-Etiti local government of Enugu State Mrs Nkechi Ugwu-Oju;Prince Victor Ogakwu, Chairman Board of Trustees SESEPN Mr Emeka Ugwu-oju.

L- r… Chairman of the Occasion Former chief of defence staff ,Gen Alexander Ogomudia (rtd) Managing Director ,Topwide Ventures Limited. Mr Uche Harris Okonkwo, Chairman 2nd SESS development Forum PH, Rivers State Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa; during the Maiden Medal of Honors’ Nite organised by SSSEPN on A Blueprint Agenda for the rapid Economic and Social Transformation of the South East and South South Regions of Nigeria held at Habour Point in Lagos on 20/3/2022… PHOTOS :CHINYERE IKEANYI .

