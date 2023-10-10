Evict squatters in Mabushi, Katampe road corridors Abuja, Wike orders officials

FAVOUR ISHEMBER, Abuja

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barr Nyesom Wike has issued a strict directive for the immediate clearance of trespassers of the proposed transit way corridor along Mabushi and Katampe Districts of Abuja, as security operatives and relevant FCT city managers commenced a massive clearance exercise in the area.

Daily Champion observed that scavengers otherwise known as ‘Baban Bolas’, mechanics and furniture makers are amongst those chiefly affected by the operation described as the mother of all enforcement exercises, as it involved demolition, clearance and evacuation of large cashew planation and shanties.

Wike, during a visit to the site, described the place as an eyesore, adding that the area seems like the kind of place where people commit crimes and run into to take refuge.

“We will do anything possible we can to see we reduce the level of crime, and we will not allow these people to continue, because this is an eyesore, so make sure you clear this immediately.

“It is most unfortunate what we are seeing, so there is no notice as you must chase them out now, and clear the entire place.”

Fielding questions from newsmen, the Coordinator of the FCT city management joint task team, TPL Mukhtar Galadima, said the hitherto encroached area, consists of a proposed dual mode of transportation- the bus and tramo line, transversing the city across almost all the districts.

Galadima decried that a large portion of the road network stretch became a scavengers’ colony between Mabushi and Katampe Districts of the Territory.

In his words: “Looking at the situation now, due to the security challenges all over the country, this present use of the area is not conducive.

“In the master plan of Abuja, there is the provision of the different hierarchy of road networks, and this part area consists of a proposed dual mode of transportation- the bus and tramo line, which transverses the city across almost all the districts. It transverses from the entire city- starting from Area 1 through Garki Hospital, Social Development Secretariat, behind Ministry of Defence down to Durumi”, he said.

On whether there would be compensation for economic trees, Galadima said “This is a national issue of importance, which has to do with security, which is everybody’s business, that is why we are not giving consideration for the issue of compensation. And first and foremost let’s secure the land and the people. This is why we are moving in at the right time.

“The Hon. Minister of FCT said immediately after our clearance, the FCDA should come in and ensure that the road corridor is kept cleared to become a temporary access road so that nobody will come and settle here again.

“So, this is the mother of all exercises as it involves demolition, clearance and evacuation.”

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng