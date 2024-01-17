Erring traditional Rulers apologises to govt, withdraw titles conferred on Sen. Ubah

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

Anambra State government has advised Traditional Rulers in the state to adhere strictly to the State’s Traditional laws and avoid any untoward actions that could contravene the provisions of the law.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Press Secretary to the governor, Christian Aburime to acknowledge the government’s receipt of an apology from 3 Monarchs that tendered an apology for contravening state law on conferment of chieftaincy titles.

The traditional rulers include Igwe F, E Ebelendu of Aguluezechukwu in Aguata Local Government Area, Igwe Damian Ezeani of Neni in Anaocha Local government area and Igwe Gerald Obunadike Mbamalu of Ojoto in Idemili South council area.

The traditional rulers in their apology also withdrew and cancelled the phantom chieftaincy titles conferred on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

Recall that the traditional rulers during the Yuletide period conferred different traditional titles on the Senator representing Anambra South at the National Assembly, Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah but in the heat of the moment, the traditional ruler of Neni came out to apologise claiming he was ignorant of the state law on conferment of chieftaincy titles.

“This action by the three traditional rulers was in direct contravention of the State Traditional Rulers’ code, which outlines the rules and regulations regarding the granting and revocation of chieftaincy titles.

“Consequently, the titles of Ikemba Ojoto, Odenjiinji Neni and Dike Eji Eje Ogu earlier bestowed on Senator Ifeanyi Ubah have been withdrawn and cancelled by the three Igwes.

“This was contained in their respective letters of apology to the State Government which also confirmed the withdrawal and cancellation of the Chieftaincy titles which they variously described as nullity

“However, it is instructive to note that traditional rulers are kindly advised to adhere strictly to the State Traditional laws and avoid any untoward actions that could contravene the provisions of the law.”

