Advocacy group, YEAC Nigeria, urges FG not to approve SPDC’s sale

The Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre, YEAC-Nigeria, has urged the Federal Government not to approve the sale of Shell Petroleum Development Company, SPDC, by Shell Plc, until the company addresses all the liabilities ranging from environmental pollution and community equity in the Niger Delta region.

Shell Plc on Tuesday announced that it has reached an agreement to sell its Nigerian onshore subsidiary, SPDC, to Renaissance, a consortium of five companies comprising four exploration and production companies based in Nigeria and an international energy group for $2.4 billion, but disclosed that the completion of the transaction is subject to approvals by the Federal Government of Nigeria and other conditions.

The five indigenous oil operators involved in the transaction which includes; ND Western, Aradel Energy, First E&P, Waltersmith and Petrolin, we learnt, will pay $1.3 billion for consideration, and an addition of $1.1 billion relating to prior receivables at completion.

Executive Director of YEAC-Nigeria, Mr. Fyneface Dumnamene Fyneface, asked the Federal Government to block the proposed sale of Shell’s onshore business facilities till all issues relating to liabilities with communities in the Niger Delta, have been addressed through a blueprint presented as part of the ownership transfer process.

Fyneface noted that the British oil firm has every right to sell its onshore oil stake in Nigeria to any prospective buyer, provided issues around liabilities of Shell in its host communities were addressed.

According to him, “Shell has lots of liabilities especially those relating to Court judgements for payment of compensation to communities which they polluted, as well as oil spill clean up cases which they need to address before talking about the sale of their onshore oil stake.

“For instance, the Ebubu community in Ogoni has an oil spill case in which Shell was expected to make compensation following a court judgment, but that has not been properly addressed, and the company cannot go ahead to sell its facilities without addressing associated liabilities which the new buyers may not want to inherit.”

While advising the Renaissance to be careful in their bid to purchase the SPDC, Fyneface urged them to be aware that the liabilities of Shell will be transferred to them and that they should also ensure that host communities are carried along in the entire process.

“It is also important that host communities in the Niger Delta are carried along to participate in this $2.4billlion sale and some percentage ceded to the communities as equity ownership to create a buy-in by the people and an enabling environment for the smooth operation of the new operators being the new buyers.

“The Federal Government should not approve the proposed sale of Shell onshore business facilities till all issues relating to liabilities have been addressed with communities in the Niger Delta through a blueprint presented as part of the ownership transfer process,” he said.

