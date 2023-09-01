Enugu Psychiatric Hospital crisis erupts again

By Cosmas Chukwu

A Coalition of Civil Society Organisations, CSO, in conjunction with Office of Citizen of Federal Republic of Nigeria, has given the Chief Medical Director, CMD, of the Federal Neoropsychiatric Hospital, FNH, Enugu, Prof. Monday Igwe, 72 hours to reopen the hospital’s School of Nursing or face dare consequences.

The Coalition led by Comrade Onyebuchi Igboka who led a number of disgruntled Nigerians on a protest on Wednesday, are not happy with the closure of the School, saying that Igwe had no right to close the School and jeopardize the future of the students.

Igboke said the Hospital was not the CMD’s family business and as such he should not behave as he pleases.

He called on the Minister of Health, Prof. Ali Pate to intervene in the crisis that has been rocking the hospital for some time now.

“We are here today to call on the new Minister of Health to beam his searchlight on the MD, Prof. Igwe,” he said.

The activist accused Prof. Igwe of sending his wife abroad only to bring her home and want her to head the School of Nursing but when he was not allowed to have his way, he closed down the school.

For this reason, they want the CMD to go as expressed in several protest placards displayed during the protest such as “Monday Igwe must step aside for investigation; Monday Igwe, we are tired of you; Prof. Ali Pate, save us from Igwe; Monday Igwe, obey court order; Monday Igwe, stop turning the institution into family business, among others.

Onyebuchi also accused Igwe of issuing 20 queries to staff of the hospital especially those who are not from his area.

The activist therefore maintained that Igwe should step aside to “answer charges against him,” more so as he is having corruption charges against him which he has not answered.

But reacting to the protest, Prof. Igwe said that he was not aware of any demonstration against him.

“I am not aware of any protest or demonstration at the hospital. I have inquired and they told me that there was no protest. Maybe it was an arrangement something,” he said.

On the closure of the School of Nursing, Igwe explained that the school was not closed but that the Medical Council withdrew accreditation from the school which he has been fighting to return.

“The School is not closed. Go there and see if the school is closed. What happened is that the accreditation was withdrawn by the Council and I am doing everything possible to ensure that the accreditation is restored. There is difference between withdrawal of accreditation and closure of the school,” he explained.