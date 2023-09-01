GASTECH 2023 Technical and commercial conference programme to shine spotlight on cutting-edge innovations, insights and technological breakthroughs

UGO AMADI

The Gastech 2023 Technical and Commercial conference programme will showcase the very best analysis of global energy markets and next generation solutions-focused case studies, from industry leaders including Baker Hughes, Technip Energies, Rystad Energy.

Convening 150 speakers over 50 sessions, the Technical conference will highlight the latest and best thinking on global energy supply and capacity constraints, emissions reductions, emerging marine technologies, and health and safety best practices. Showcasing world-leading, peer-reviewed research and cutting-edge technologies, the conference aims to bridge the gap between knowledge and implementation in natural gas, LNG, hydrogen, low-carbon solutions, and climate technologies.

Attendees will enjoy access to an unrivalled range of insights from technicians, engineers, research analysts, and academics. These thought leaders will present pathfinding case studies and research, outlining clear and actionable roadmaps towards a more profitable and lower-carbon energy sector.

To address the issue of maintaining global energy security, sustainability, and affordability, the Commercial conference will seek to bridge the gap between policy and delivery for industry professionals. Interventions from 55 speakers from different segments of the energy value chain will provide unique insights into how energy professionals can best leverage political, economic, and market trends and identify pathways to ensure the global energy system meets its long-term goals.

The Technical and Commercial conference will be spread across five theatres, taking place alongside the Gastech Exhibition which will offer opportunities for attendees to build their professional networks and expand their businesses. This year, the conference will include a new Climatetech Theatre, and a greatly enhanced programme in the Hydrogen Theatre, both driving conversations on the decarbonisation of the energy value chain to achieve net zero targets.

With over 40,000 attendees, 750+ exhibitors, and 600+ speakers, including Energy Ministers, CEOs, policymakers, and global business leaders, Gastech 2023 returns as the world’s largest meeting place for the gas, LNG, hydrogen, low-carbon solutions, and climate technology industries.

Taking place at the Singapore EXPO from 5-8 September 2023, at a time when attention has been refocused on the role of gas in meeting energy demand, Gastech 2023 will offer essential insights into the policies and partnerships needed to accelerate the global energy transition.

Freeman Shaheen, President, Chevron Global Gas, said:

“As strong demand for LNG continues in Asia Pacific, Chevron is looking forward to Gastech Singapore where we will explore new ways to meet this demand, drive long-term growth and deliver affordable, reliable, and ever-cleaner energy solutions. As co-host, we are confident in Gastech’s ability to foster collaboration and bolster the gas, LNG, hydrogen, and climate technology industries’ value propositions.”

Mario Azar, Chairman and CEO, Black & Veatch, said:

“As governments and organisations worldwide navigate the transition from a carbon-based economy to an electron and molecule-based economy, the right energy mix for near- and long-term change is essential. The development, deployment and scale up of these climate impacting technologies is critical to achieving lower carbon goals globally.”