Enugu gov’t moves to reform neighbourhood watch groups

… as Commissioner Agbo embarks on sensitization tour of council areas

By Cosmas Chukwu

In line with the determination of Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State to combat crime and insecurity, the Commissioner for Human Development and Poverty Eradication, Dr. Malachy Agbo, has embarked on a tour of the 17 local government areas in the state to sensitize and motivate members of neighbourhood watch groups on the need to rise to the task of protecting lives and property in the state.

Speaking during his recent visits to Uzo Uwani and Ezeagu local government areas, the Commissioner explained that the aim of the visits was to reform and revitalize neighbourhood watch groups for greater effectiveness.

According to him, the reforms were necessary as the government and the general public had observed with dismay that the groups no longer lived up to expectations, saying the promises made by them during their inauguration had not been met, as kidnapping and armed robbery had persisted in the various communities.

He charged them to go about their responsibilities with renewed passion and zeal, while working in synergy with the police and other law enforcement agencies.

Dr Agbo expressed appreciation to the neighbourhood watch groups for their efforts towards securing the state and its environs in spite of various challenges encountered in the line of duty.

Responding, the Chairman of Uzo Uwani local government area, Hon. Chukwudi Nnadozie thanked the governor for moving to reform the groups, emphasizing how it would help beef up security in the state.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Ezeagu Local Government Area, Hon. Chukwudi Ozoeluba expressed profound gratitude to the governor for the new measures towards enhancing security in the state.