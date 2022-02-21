Enugu Council Polls: Ugwuanyi gets thunderous reception at his hometown, Enugu East LGA

COSMAS CHUKWU

As the hustings for the Enugu Council polls slated for Wednesday February 23,2022 hots up, the senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District in the National Assembly and former Governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has described Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State as a destiny helper who God uses to write a destiny.

Senator Nnamani also described Gov. Ugwuanyi as “a man of greater peace, a man of empathy, a man of sympathy, a builder, a game changer, a transformer and a man that can stand as a Mountain of Zion, who God can use to divide the Red Sea”, adding that in Gov. Ugwuanyi “I saw a man who can help sufferer not to suffer anymore”.

The former Governor, who spoke during the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign rally in Udenu Local Government Area, the country home of Gov. Ugwuanyi, added that the governor is “a good man, consensus leader, Mr. Project, man of the people and father to all”.

Gov. Ugwuanyi on arriving his country home, Udenu LGA, was treated to a thunderous reception by a large number of the people, party faithful and admirers, who danced, sang songs and cheered him to the LGA headquarters, venue of the rally.

Also speaking, Senator Nnamani reaffirmed his endorsement of Gov. Ugwuanyi as the leader of the state and thanked “Udenu community for giving us such a human being”.

The former Governor who came to the colourful and well attended rally in a PDP uniform bearing the photograph of Gov. Ugwuanyi as a mark of respect and loyalty said: “You know that since creation, I have never worn this type of dress. Since I grew up I have never worn this type of dress. This is the first time, to submit to a greater person. I thank Udenu for giving us Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi”.

Other speakers at the rally, such as the member representing Igbo-Eze North/Udenu Federal Constituency, Hon. Simon Atigwe, the leader of the Enugu State House of Assembly and member representing Udenu Constituency, Rt. Hon. Ikechukwu Ezeugwu, the Chairman of Udenu LGA and State Chairman of Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Hon. Solomon Onah, members of the State Executive Council (EXCO) from Udenu LGA (Prof. Malachy Okwueze, Mrs. Adaonah Kene-Uyanwune and Mrs. Mabel Agbo), the Deputy State Chairman of the PDP, Hon. Innocent Ezeoha, Hon. Chinedu Onuh and Barr. Nestor Ezeme, expressed their profound gratitude to Gov. Ugwuanyi for doing them proud through his exemplary leadership qualities and development strides in the state, especially in the rural areas.

They reassured Gov. Ugwuanyi that the people of Udenu LGA are solidly behind him and will continue to give him the deserved support and solidarity to succeed in office.

Presenting PDP flags to the councillorship candidates, the State Chairman of the Party, Hon. Augustine Nnamani applauded the people of Udenu LGA for appreciating the laudable achievements of their illustrious son, adding that the leaders of the party are delighted that the governor has kept faith with his campaign promises and the manifesto of the PDP.

In Enugu East LGA, the story was the same, as a huge crowd turned out at the campaign rally.

Led by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Edward Ubosi, Senator Gil Emeka Nnaji, the member representing Enugu East/Isi-Uzo Federal Constituency, Hon. Prince Cornelius Nnaji, the Chairman, Enugu East LGA, Hon. Alex Ugwu, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Engr. Greg Nnaji, among others, the jubilant people of the council area welcomed Gov. Ugwuanyi and thanked him for the numerous development projects of his administration in the area including the ongoing flyover bridge project at Nike Lake Road T-Junction.

Just like every other LGA the PDP campaign train has visited, the people of Enugu East LGA reassured Gov. Ugwuanyi that they are solidly behind him and will stand by him in the choice of his successor in 2023 as well as all other political decisions he will take as the leader of the PDP in the state.

In separate speeches, Gov. Ugwuanyi thanked the people of Udenu and Enugu East LGAs for their mobilization, enthusiasm and support for his administration and the PDP, and urged them to also demonstrate the commitment on February 23, by voting massively for the PDP and its chairmanship and councillorship candidates.

The Deputy Governor, Hon. Mrs. Cecilia Ezeilo, former lawmaker, The Hon Nwabueze Ugwuanyi, Esq, the member representing Enugu North/South Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Ofor Chukwuegbo, his Nkanu West/East counterpart, Hon. Nnolim Nnaji, former Chairmen of the PDP, Chief Engr. Vita Abba and Chief Ikeje Asogwa, former Minister of Aviation, Amb. Fidelia Njeze, Hon. U.S.A Igwesi, Hon. K.G.B Oguakwa, Hon. Chijioke Edeoga, Mr. Peter Mba, Chief Everest Nnaji and Sir Chinyeaka Ohaa, were among the dignitaries at the event.

