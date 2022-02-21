Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

NDLEA intercepts $4.7m counterfeit cash in Abuja

. Nursing mum arrested 3 weeks after bail on same drug offence

NewsMetro news
By Peter
12

OBIORA IFOH, Abuja

 

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have foiled attempt by a syndicate to steal at least N2.7 billion from the Nigerian economy by pushing into circulation fake $4.7 million cash.

The operatives had in the early hours of Friday 18th February 2022 intercepted a consignment sent from Lagos to Abuja at Abaji area of the Federal Capital Territory. A controlled delivery of the parcelled counterfeit US dollars totalling $4, 760, 000.00 led to the arrest of a principal suspect, 52-year-old Abdulmumini Maikasuwa.

According to the Agency’s Director of Media and Advocacy, Mr Femi Babafemi, in a statement yesterday, the seizure followed intelligence received by the FCT Command of the Agency detailing the movement of the cash and the vehicle conveying it. Meanwhile, Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa rtd. directed that both the cash and the suspect in custody be transferred to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for further investigation.

In the same vein, in Kwara state, barely three weeks after a nursing mother, Mrs. Rashidat Adebayo, 38, was granted administrative bail following her arrest for dealing in illicit drugs, operatives have again arrested her in Offa with assorted drugs such as Tramadol, Swinol, Diazepam and Pentazocine injection ampules.

Before her latest arrest on Thursday 17th February, the nursing mother had been arrested and granted bail on 24th January 2022 for dealing in similar drugs.

In addition to these burst, the NDLEA officers have arrested two drug dealers: Sani Isa (aka Bilaz) and Bala Yerima in Hong, Adamawa state with 239 blocks of cannabis sativa weighing 209kg, just as operatives of the Bauchi state Command have intercepted a truck marked FFF 422 XB coming from Lagos to Maiduguri, at Azare, Bauchi. A total of 164.8kg of cannabis sativa concealed in peak milk cartons was recovered from the truck.

The NDLEA Chief Executive has commended the officers and men of the FCT Command for their vigilance and preventing counterfeit $4.7 million from going into the streets. He charged them and their counterparts in Adamawa, Kwara, Bauchi and others across the country not to rest on their oars.

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 6047 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

IGP told to dismantle roadblocks in S/East immediately

FCT Minister call for credible representation from chairmen,…

Commissioner charges agricultural stakeholders to support…

Minister Seeks Closer Nigeria-US Collaboration in Creative,…

1 of 535