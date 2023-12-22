English Football Corner!!!

LORD LINCOLN.

08032369291/07065512054

XMAS GIFT : 25XX48 OR 40XX41 + 3 OTHERS (WK.25)*

Liverpool versus Arsenal match tomorrow Saturday is our commentary match. The match will be a cracker and we predict it to be a draw match at the full blast of the whistle. Arsenal missed the premiership trophy last season due to two or three late draws with West Ham, Southampton etc. This season their arch rival Man City is down and their only obstacle is their second in position Liverpool.

Its going to be a battle royal that will end all square. This week 25 in pools betting we are presenting the 2 bankers in 2 ways 25X48 or 40X41. Customers are advised to call for the confirmed one with just N5000 with guarantee The key of our banker thus week 25 is The position of Charlton plus 20 in every week 25 is a pair or 2 draws = 20/40. (2021-2022-2023) (then 40 is confirmed with) the position of Stockport of week 17 to draw in week 25 = 40BK. (2022-2023) Those who called for the confirmed 2 bankers will be given the 2 bankers and the Key with a change or the same thing alongside one free pair to be used with the 2 bankers.

This week 25, one guaranteed 1BK for Bet9ja is N2000. 2Bankers = N4000. 3 draws package is going for N5000. The price slash is meant to help our customers win on Bet9ja to buy all they want for Christmas on Sunday against Monday the Xmas day. Make sure you don’t miss any of our papers weekly for your winning guarantee.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng