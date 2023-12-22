Ugie Festival: Shaibu celebrates Oba of Benin

Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu, has felicitated with the Benin Monarch, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare 11, Oba of Benin, on the celebration of this year’s Ugie Festival.

The historic annual festival has been celebrated over the years by the Omo N’ Oba, the Benin Royal Family and good people of the great Benin Kingdom, as part of the traditional end of year activities to usher in the new year in peace and glad tidings.

In his congratulatory message he personally signed, the Edo State number two citizen stated:

“I am profoundly delighted to congratulate His Royal Majesty on this momentous occasion of the 2023 Annual Ugie Festival.

“The age-long festival has become a glamorous event to showcasing the rich cultural and traditional heritage of Benin Kingdom to the world.

“For the records, Ugie Festival has, over the years, provided a veritable platform for citizens of the Benin Nation to interact, socialize, promote love and mutual co-existence of our people.

“As our great king, my own highly revered father celebrates in grandstyle, manifesting the majestic splendour and grandeur royalty of historic nobility, it is heartwarming to express my royal felicitations to Umogun.

“It is my heartfelt prayers that the Almighty Creator and the indomitable ancestors of the great Benin Kingdom continue to grant you good health, sound mind, wisdom, and longevity on the ancient throne of your forebears.

“Your Majesty, be rest assured of my reverence and unalloyed loyalty to the sacred throne and traditional stool of Benin Kingdom.

“Oba Gha To ‘ Kpere, lse!”, Shaibu added.

