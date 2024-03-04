Energy Times’ Award Holds April 19

The Nigerian energy industry authoritative newspaper, ENERGY TIMES will on Friday, April 19, 2024 hold its maiden Energy Award at Eko Hotel & Suite in Lagos.

Among the awardees are top industry players, organizations and agencies of government whose contributions have impacted the economy and people’s life positively.

ENERGY TIMES first started as a weekly newspaper now bi-weekly is based in Lagos. It was first in published in March, 2017 to fill the vacuum of in-depth Energy news analyses and reportage in Nigeria.

With a current subscribers’ base of 1,815 that cut across the country, ENERGY TIMES have offices in Lagos, Abuja and Port-Harcourt.

According to a statement signed by the newspaper’s Chairman, Editorial Board, Alhaji Yakubu Lawal, being the maiden edition, a team of industry experts were constituted into a body of Advisers to deepen the content of the award.

Lawal said this year’s award is meant to appreciate and recognize those individuals and corporate organisations whose works have in one way or the other impacted people life positively.