Drivers in Onitsha call on Soludo to save them from intimidation, beating from SASA, ARTMA Officials

PAMELA EBOH Awka

Some Public transport drivers operating in Onitsha, Anambra State have called on Governor Chukwuma Soludo to intervene and save them from intimidation and inhumane treatment from the Anambra Special Anti-Touting Squad (SASA) and Anambra State Road Traffic Management Agency (ARTMA) in the area.

They decried the manner in which they are indiscriminately attacked and beaten by government agents, even when they park at designated bus stops.

The call came on the heels of ARTMA and SASA alleged attack on some drivers on Saturday when they stormed TRACAS bus stop Onitsha.

According to the drivers, the agents not only attacked drivers, they also seized their vehicles accusing them of obstruction.

One of the victims, Mr Aloy Obi, 70-year-old said that agents of the two government agencies attacked them at TRACAS bus stop and seized their vehicles without their commiting any offence.

He said his vehicle was parked at an approved bus stop with others without causing any obstruction when ARTMA officials swooped in on them and started beating them like common criminals.

Obi said, “I was not parking wrongly at an approved bus stop and I don’t know why they beat me up and others for commiting no offence. My vehicle is registered to ply this route. I have been paying all my levies and taxes to government as at when due.

“We are unjustly suffering in the hands of ARTMA and SASA in the state.”

Another bus driver that plies Onitsha, Mr Iyke Okoro described the action of ARTMA and SASA as barbaric, inhuman and unacceptable in a sane clime.

He noted that the brutalized drivers were parked at an approved, TRACAS park in onitsha and were rightly parked without causing any traffic.

He urged Soludo to look into the matter, saying that it is unfair and unacceptable for ARTMA and SASA to continue to terrorise innocent and law abiding citizens in the state in the name of decongestion.

Okoro said, “One of the men beaten up by these officials is a 70-year-old man who drives a shuttle bus as a means of feeding his family.

“These drivers were beaten while parked at approved bus stops by the government. They parked at the place because it is a bus stop and they were not causing obstruction.

“ARTMA should arrest those who commit offence and not storm approved parks and arrest people just to extort money.

“Those who commit offence should be arrested to serve as deterrent and not intimidating every body because they do not have anybody to speak for them.”

While accusing ARTMA of colluding with the state Anti Touts squad to extort money from the drivers, he said, “When they arrest any driver they will take him to their office and demand N50,000 against the governor’s directive of N5000.

“The governor had promised us that he will establish drivers management committee and untill now nothing has happened and they don’t know whom to turn to in this kind of situation.”

The Convener of Keke and Bus Drivers in the state, Comrade Osita Obi wondered what business the Anti Touts squad have with bus drivers .

According to him, Anti Touts squad is for touts terrorizing the state and extorting money from innocent citizens and not for drivers .

In his reaction, the Managing Director of ARTMA, Mr Emeka Okonkwo said that a video of the enforcement was clearly posted on WhatApp and there was no trace of violence or rough handling in the video.

According to him, he had severally visited that particular area to educate the drivers and their representatives.

He stressed that In as much the drivers have been given the freedom to operate seamlessly in Anambra state, they are advised to do the right things so that other road users can have right of way too.