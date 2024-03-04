IGP  Egbetokun proritizes  police welfare , commissions Ultra Modern hospital in Oyo State police command 

By Patience Ogbo

The Inspector General of Police IGP Kayode Egbetokun on Sunday March 3rd commissioned an Ultra modern hospital in Oyo State police command to give a boost to police health

The hospital which has the name IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun wards and Physiotherapy department is a- 35 – bed capacity hospital with seven wards including a well equipped physiotherapy department.

The clinic was facilitated by ACP Kazim Olakunle a police medical doctor.

Speaking during the commissioning,the police boss stated that officers welfare is his administration’s priority as he is committed to ensuring that healthy policemen are securing the citizenry.

IGP Egbetokun expressed his delight over the construction of the hospital which he said will be of great value to policemen, thier families and other members of the community who will come and receive treatment from the hospital.

The police boss added that the doctor who facilitated the construction of the hospital deserves the IGP’S commendation award as he urged other police personnel to emulate him and give back to the police Force.

IGP Egbetokun who was accompanied by his wife Mrs Elizabeth Egbetokun,and other senior police officers including the Force Medical Officer took a tour round the hospital facility. He expressed his delight for the building being named after him .

The Inspector-General of Police assured that the Police will upgrade existing health facilities across the commands , construct, and equip new ones as he is committed to the welfare of the officers and men.