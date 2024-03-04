Leadership: Fear Is Demanded, Respect Is Earned

By: EGUNGWU CHUKWUKA BENJAMIN

Leadership sometimes is being Misunderstood as the ability to authoritatively make people (followers) to carry out an assignment or duty.

When talking about leadership as a concept in business or organization management, it encompasses the following; Accountability, effective communication, feedback, creativity, active listening, empathy, vision, confidence, passion, teamwork, critical thinking, etc.

The misconception of leadership has led to trust gap, low morale, and disengagement among team members in some organizations.

Let us discuss what leadership entails, its types and its effect in building an organization.

Leadership is the ability of an individual or group of people to influence or guide their followers toward achieving the set goal.

According to Horsey, P. and Blanchard K. “leadership is the process of influencing the activities of an individual or a group, in effort towards goal achievement in a given situation”.

Mark the word ‘influence or influencing’ because it is either positive or negative. In Good leadership, positive influence is the ability to convince your followers to work towards the set goal. The leader view things multi-dimensionally.

Negative influence, the leader tend to be abusive, lacks empathy, criticizes without consideration, tries to intimidate and put fear in the mind of the people.

This brings us to the examination of different types of leadership, which might make or mar a team or organization as the case maybe.

There are several types of leadership, but In this piece we will discuss the two major types; the autocratic and Democratic leadership.

• Autocratic Leadership: This form of leadership can also be referred to as an ‘authoritarian leadership’. Here an individual typically takes actions or decides without seeking or minding about the Opinion of the followers.

The leader hardly accept opinion from the followers, who may sometimes have better ideas towards the growth of the organization.

Due to the nature of the leadership, employees tend to work under fear. Their morale may suffer or they automatically become disloyal.

It brings unnecessary pressure and stress caused by fear, which might bring losses for the organization in return.

A friend of mine shared her ordeal with me, about how she was working in a very toxic work place, compiled to the autocratic leadership. She was forced under her shell.

This led to her seeking of permission not to come to work. Once she wakes up, fear grips her due to how unfavorable the work environment is to her.

Just like the military rule, an autocratic leader is a dictator or a bad emperor, who’s decision is final.

•Democratic Leadership: This type of leadership is considered also as ‘participative leadership’. Here members are allowed to suggest or contribute their ideas without fear.

It comes from the concept of democracy which is “government of the people, by the people and for the people” – Abraham Lincoln.

Everyone seems to be equal but still respect each other to attain the set goal.

Any organization with this type of leadership, tend to be condusive for the employees, though toxicity is inevitable, due to how work place harbours different kinds of people, who has different upbringing and ideology.

Democratic leadership encourages or increases employee satisfaction, builds trust, employee empowerment, creativity/innovation and team work.

Relating this to the topic or headline of this piece. Autocratic Leadership ‘DEMANDS’ for respect through intimidation. It brings fear, make the employees Lose their self confidence and feel inferior over other staffs or employees from another organization.

However, Democratic leadership brings togetherness, builds self esteem which will lead to respect accorded to the leader for being a nice or great boss.

As a leader to earn or gain respect, just showcase that attribute of love via your actions, words and gestures.

Don’t feel that your employees are paid, so they must suffer to earn a living. It is expected that one should work hard, but always know the limit by putting yourself in their shoes, just like you honour or care much about your customers satisfaction.

Most times, employees showcase respect to authoritative boss not because they really love them, but to avoid being scolded.

Allow your employees to express themselves without the fear of being queried, victimized or being fired.

Employees are expected to accord respect back to the leader, who has showcased empathy while dealing with them. Respect is reciprocal.

To both employers and the employees, pay attention to your attitude or pattern of communication. It matters alot and might make or mar and individual/ organization.

Egungwu Chukwuka Benjamin is a freelance Journalist/blogger, who writes in from Lagos.