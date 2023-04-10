End Post-election Crisis in Easter’s Spirit, Senator Bamidele Tells Nigerians

By Adekunle Adesuji

The Senator representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Opeyemi Bamidele, has appealed to Nigerians to end the ongoing religious division in the country in the spirit of Easter.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, stated that the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ stands for love, peace and togetherness among all nations, urging Nigerian citizens to imbibe the spirit for speedy post- election healing.

Bamidele said this in his congratulatory message made available to journalists through his Media Office in Abuja, on the occasion of Easter Celebration.

The just reelected Senator, said Nigeria can only surmount its raging multifarious crises, if all citizens coexist without ethno-religious barriers and hatred.

Senator Bamidele expressed worries over the hoopla that dogged the outcome of the 2023 general elections and calls for Interim Government as an alternative to a democratically elected structures, describing these as another way of plunging the nation into unwarranted anarchy and war.

He saluted the Christians for being vanguards and proponents of unity in the country, saying this they demonstrated through prayers, patriotism, sacrifices and believe in togetherness with the Muslim adherents.

The Federal Lawmaker, appealed to those manifesting desperation and stoking the ember of war and animosity to think of the country’s fragile nature and citizens’ wellbeing, rather than being unbridled in pursuit of personal interests.

“Let me congratulate all Nigerians, particularly the Christians for their prayers and peaceful coexistence with other religious bodies for the survival of our dear country.

“Without equivocation, your prayer supplications, sacrifices, patriotic spirits, and efforts in reining in the fanatics, had helped in unifying, strengthening and bonding our nation the more to be able to withstand ethno-religious champions.

He said Nigeria as a nation has a greater future ahead if both the leaders and followers can make sacrifices for a better nation, adding that the western nations were able to attain economic prosperity today as a result of sacrifice of both their leaders and the followers, over the years.

He explained further that Jesus Christ, arising from the love he has for the world, has laid his life for us to have eternal life

Bamidele maintained that millions of believers around the globe are still beneficiaries of the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on the cross of calvary till today.

The statement reads, ” As we celebrate Easter across the globe , I urge leaders and followers in this great nation to emulate the sacrifice of Jesus Christ in order for us to have a greater country.

” Both the leaders and followers need to learn from the sacrifice of Jesus Christ on the cross of Calvary which endeared many people to his kingdom .

” The sacrifice of Jesus on the cross of Calvary gave us eternal life as believers by which many are called ” Sons of God”. Therefore, as believers, we should try as much as possible in our own little way to de-emphasize our selfish interests for us to build a greater nation where everyone can leave peacefully and prosperously.

” As a nation, we should promote unity, collective gain, overriding public interests rather than promoting our selfish gain, political chauvinism and religious bigotry and division in the country, we must shun any activity that can polarize the country”

“Let us eschew hatred, bile and venomous actions that can promote instability and war. We have a lot of crises on our hands and compounding the current situation through aggressive promotion of sectarian war will only lead our nation to doom.

“We must be hopeful that our country will come out of the post-election challenges stronger and more focused, rather than having a warped impression that the end has come to its existence”.

Bamidele applauded his constituents for standing by him in the just concluded senatorial poll, pledging to raise the bar of representation through effective lawmaking and provision of the dividends of democracy for the populace.