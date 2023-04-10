Easter: ‘Shun divisive rhetoric, respect the people’s choice,’ Bishop charges Politicians

Blessing Akorowosi, Osogbo

The Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Osogbo, Osun State, Most Rev. John Akinkunmi Oyejola has urged political leaders to respect the rights and choice of the citizens. He charged religious leaders and politicians to shun divisive rhetoric and adverse language that can throw the country into more confusion, emphasising the need for unity in Nigeria.

This was contained in his 2023 Easter message on Sunday titled— He is risen from Matthew 28:6.

According to Bishop Oyejola, the resurrection of Jesus is an avenue to make a recommitment to godly ideals which include love, unity and progress.

He said, “As we celebrate this hope, I want to remind us all, both leaders and followers, that on the cross where Jesus died, righteousness, justice, mercy, and love met.

“As we witness to the Risen Lord, let us all work for justice, peace, righteousness, and love. We should witness to the hope and the light of the resurrection of Jesus. We do this by letting the light of the Risen Lord shine over every aspect of our life.”

The Christian cleric urged Nigerians not to be dismayed in times of pain, tension, fear and frustration as currently encountered in the country but allow the joy of Jesus resurrection fill their hearts.