Easter: ‘Shun divisive rhetoric, respect the people’s choice,’ Bishop charges Politicians

The Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Osogbo, Osun State, Most Rev. John Akinkunmi Oyejola has urged political leaders to respect the rights and choice of the citizens.
He charged religious leaders and politicians to shun divisive rhetoric and adverse language that can throw the country into more confusion, emphasising the need for unity in Nigeria.
This was contained in his 2023 Easter message on Sunday titled— He is risen from Matthew 28:6.
According to Bishop Oyejola, the resurrection of Jesus is an avenue to make a recommitment to godly ideals which include love, unity and progress.
He said, “As we celebrate this hope, I want to remind us all, both leaders and followers, that on the cross where Jesus died, righteousness, justice, mercy, and love met.
“As we witness to the Risen Lord, let us all work for justice, peace, righteousness, and love. We should witness to the hope and the light of the resurrection of Jesus. We do this by letting the light of the Risen Lord shine over every aspect of our life.”
The Christian cleric urged Nigerians not to be dismayed in times of pain, tension, fear and frustration as currently encountered in the country but allow the joy of Jesus resurrection fill their hearts.
“We, at this time in our country like the disciples of Jesus after his death need peace. There is much pain, tension, frustration, and fear in the land. We have to queue and fight for everything, even our hard-earned money. We must struggle and fight to exercise our civic duty of electing our leaders even when we are not sure if our votes would count at the end of the day. We conduct elections like we are fighting war. Life has become difficult for many of us. The future is bleak for our young people. We have been thrown into so much confusion and many are beginning to lose hope. There seems to be no solution in sight.
“It is in the midst of all these that Easter message came to us. We should not forget that we are easter people and alleluia is our song. We should let the resurrection joy lift us from the darkness of despair and hopelessness.
“We the children of God should live in the joy of knowing that Jesus came for us, died for us, and rose for us. That is the course of our joy and hope. The hope that the resurrection of Jesus brings is not just the hope for eternal life but also hope for our earthly life,” he said.
