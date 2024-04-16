Encomiums as Igbos bid late Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife (Okwadike) farewell

Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

Encomiums has continued to pour in for the late former Anambra State governor, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife as Igbos from all walks of life gathered at the Valedrome of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja at the weekend to bid Okwadike ndigbo farewell.

It was a gathering of who is who in Igbo land ranging from former governors, former ministers, National Assembly members, Igbo leaders from the 19 northern states and Abuja among others, who took turns to eulogise the late Dr. Ezeife.

Most of the speakers appealed to the leadership of the Igbo ethnic nationality to emulate the lifestyle of Ezeife as a mark of honour for him and those he left behind.

In his speech at the event the Chairman of the Ezeife National Burial Committee and former governor of Enugu state, Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo regretted that Okwadike ndigbo, Dr. Ezeife died at the time he did.

He said that the best way to honour him is for leaders of ndigbo anywhere they found themselves to lead courageous and simple life as examlified in Ezeife’s lifestyle.

“As we mourn our own Okwadike, let us remind ourselves that death is an inevitable end and live lives that will impact humanity that we will be remembered for when we leave this world.

“Okwadike lived a life that we are all proud of today, so I admonish you all to imbibe such lifestyle for the benefit of those we will leave behind at death”, he added.

The ceremony tagged “Life and Times of Okwadike was a Carnival like which featured traditional dancers, various cultural troupes as well as masquerades from different tribes across the country.

Those who spoke at the occasion include the Eze ndigbo Abuja, Dr Uche Egenti, Eze ndigbo Ghana, Dr Chukwudi Ihenetu, the Coordinator, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide in the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory, Barrister Augustine Amaechi who decried the death of the iconic elder statesman who they said lived for others.

They appealed to the Igbo leaders to always be there for members of the Okwadike family who he left behind now more than when he was alive.

On his part, the member representing AMAC and Bwari Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Chinedu Obika said it will be difficult to fill the void created by Ezeife’s demise.