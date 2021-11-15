Emir of Kano Ado Bayero extols Sen Anyim intellectual capacity

…says the nation needs to tap from his experience

From Clement Nnachi /abakaliki

The Emir of Kano Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, has extolled the intellectual capacity of former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim, describing him as a detribalized Nigerian whose experience the nation needed to tap from.

Alhaji Bayero made the commendation during the presentation of the 2020 Zik’s Prize for Political Leadership to Anyim who had been announced as the winner of the prize by the selection committee.

The Royal Father said that he considered the role of presenting the prize to Anyim as a great privilege and appreciated the former Senate President for the well deserved honour.

Alhaji Bayero expressed his belief that most people have high regard for Senator Anyim Pius Anyim who equally served as Secretary to the Government of the Federation during the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan.

According to the Royal Father, “It is indeed a thing of privilege and honour to stand here and present this award on behalf of the organizers to somebody I have so much respect for, I believe most of us here have this high regards for the former Senate President”

“I pray that we’ll have more of him around us so that we continue to tap from his experience and the experience of other statesmen.”

He opined. “On behalf of the organizers, I present the award for political leadership to one of our leaders, one of our hopes; and we pray that he will continue to live, so that we continue to tap from the experience of his life. Congratulations, sir; and God bless you,” the royal father concluded.

Anyim Pius Anyim, a lawyer and politician from Ishiagu community in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, began to play critical roles in the Nigerian project early in life.

Senator Anyim was elected to represent Ebonyi South Senatorial District in 1999 at the age of 37, and later became the President of the Nigerian Senate in the year 2000

In 2011 he was appointed Secretary to the Government of the Federation at the golden age of 50. Anyim attained the rank of sexagenarians on 19th February, 2021.

The 2020 Zik’s Prize Awards for Political Leadership winner, who is largely seen as a detribalized Nigerian declared his ambition to contest the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria on 30th October 2021.