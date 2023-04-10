Eminent persons panel calls for collaborative effort against narcotic drugs, banditry.

Cyril Mbah, Abuja.

A panel of eminent Nigerians have called for concerted and collaborative effort among citizens in the war against hard drugs, violence and banditry in the country.

Members of the discussion group, who were drawn from various sectors including the academia, technocrats, religious bodies, security, civil society and trade union groups focused attention on the debilitating effect of hard drugs on the society and its influence as the fuel driving crime especially banditry among youths.

Led by a renowned Islamic cleric, Sheikh Mohammed Nura Sani, the group spoke at the 6th Annual Ramadan Lecture series and special prayers for the nation with the theme: “Drug abuse, criminality and insecurity in Nigeria, towards a collective solution, organised by Asharaf Islamic Foundation at the Women Centre in Abuja on Saturday.

The panel commended the efforts of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in tracking and apprehending drug dealers and users in recent times but called for the cooperation of members of the public, parents and youth groups in detecting dealers and users of hard drugs in the society.

The panel called on law enforcement agencies, especially the police and the NDLEA to change the established rule of detaining drug users, who are apprehended, without first taking them to relevant hospitals for medical attention to check the level of damage suffered by the victims from use of hard drugs.

The Provost of the Natiinal War College, Abuja, Dr. Adam Ahmed who was the chairman of the occasion, told newsmen in an interview that illegal use of hard drugs has become so rampant and regretted that the war on drug abused was not stared early enough until it has engulfed all sectors of the society.

He urged policy and law makers to step up legislation on the war against drug use adding that the menace has permeated every level of society to the point that “some politicians and public servants now act under the influence of drugs. Honestly, I am one of those who advocate that nobody should be given any public appointment without the persons being treated first on drugs,” he said.

Founder of Asharaf Islamic Foundation, Imam Sharifudeen Aliagun also said the them of this year’s lecture was chosen due to the concern over the growing menace of drug use in the society.

One of the organisers, Dr. Adam Abdullahi, disclosed that a communiqué would be produced transmitted to the government to enable anti-drug agencies to take appropriate action on areas of public concern.

“Insecurity is everybody’s business and organised this event to assist the NDLEA to look at the issues and profer solutions for further action,” he stated.