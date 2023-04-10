Champion Newspapers Limited
Sanwo-Olu approves appointment of 3 permanent secretaries.

IBRAHIM QUADRI

 

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has approved the appointment of three new Permanent Secretaries in the State Public Service.

 

The appointees are: Olushekun Bibilomo Olayide – Director,  Establishments, Office of Establishments & Training; Obadina Akinbode – Director, Admin. & Human Resource/ Principal Private Secretary to the HOS; and Akanbi Adenike Ganiat – Director, Finance & Accounts, Office of the Chief of Staff.

 

A statement signed by the Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem  Muri-Okunola, stated that the appointees were drawn mainly from the pool of qualified candidates who had previously been interviewed by Mr. Governor and distinguished themselves exceptionally in the discharge of their duties.

 

Muri-Okunola, therefore, expressed confidence that the new appointees possessed the experience, competence and qualities required to serve in the esteemed and revered rank of Permanent Secretary in the Lagos State Public Service.

 

The Head of Service averred that the appointments are with immediate effect, while the deployment posts of the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries will be announced in due course.

 

While wishing the three new appointees a most rewarding and impactful tenure in Office, Muri-Okunola noted that their swearing-in would be announced in due course.

 

