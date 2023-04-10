We must work collectively to protect Plateau heritage-Mutfwang

–Anaguta Nation advocates partnership with governor elect

From Daniel Dauda, Jos

Plateau State governor-elect, Barr.Caleb Mutfwang has challenged ethnic nationalities in the state to eschewed spirit of individualism and promote spirit of collectiveness as Plateau heritage is sacrosanct.

Mutfwang said his ambition and determination is to restored good governance on the Plateau if he takes over mantle of leadership come 25th May,2023.

He made this known over the weekend when hosted Anaguta Nation, who envisaged his resident at Rayfield to felicitate with him over his victory at the poll, during 18th May, 2023 governorship election.

While applauding Anaguta Nation for the solidarity shown him, Mutfwang reiterated his administration desire and commitment to run an inclusive governance.

According to him,”we must destroy the spirit of individualism and promote the spirit of collectiveness. Yes, of course, nobody can change the fact that an Anaguta is Anaguta, nobody can change Afizere of not been Afizere, you cannot the fact that Berom is Berom. But the truth is that as long as we continued to see ourselves as different people, we will continue to be cheated.

“God willing, we are going to protect Plateau integrity through inter community relations as farming season approached.

The governor elect decried huge debt profile accumulated by Simon Lalong’s administration.

“we have already taking over the state that is indebted with huge debt burden of almost N200 billion and yet the current administration of Lalong are eager to collect more loans in the name of completing project…

” The projects that they have not done in 8 years is within 2 months that they are looking for a loan to do it, is there any truth on that?

National president of Anaguta Development Association (ADA) Daniel Garba described the victory of Caleb Mutfwang as the hand work of God which he used Plateau people to spoke in clear terms.

He said, “the celebration and rejoicing we witnessed upon your declaration was unprecedented in our political history. It was the reflection of Plateau people confidence and the high expectations we have in you to turn the fortune of the state around.

“It is on record that in every polling unit where the Anaguta people is dominant you have won more convincingly because of your mature issues based and confidence campaign.

“It is against this backdrop, that we the Anaguta Nation are pledging to partner with you as you constantly reiterated your commitment towards improving our security architecture and revitalizing the economic structure of the state.”

The ADA president expressed delight and optimism that the story of Anaguta Nation will change for good as incoming administration of Mutfwang would review its quota system in terms of appointments and other benefits.

“We want to fell the presence of your administration in our domain. Therefore, we want to appeal that whatever is coming to community like ours, the people in the community, especially the traditional council and leadership of the community should be consulted..