Easter tragedy: 15 passengers burnt to death in Enugu auto crash

By Pamela Eboh Awka and Cosmas Chukwu, Enugu

All the 15 occupants of a Toyota bus were killed and burnt beyond recognition on Saturday when the bus had a head-on collision with a Mercedes truck on the Port Harcourt-Enugu Highway.

Spokesman of the FRSC, Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem confirmed the accident in a statement he issued on Sunday.

Kazeem stated that the accident took place at the Enugu end of the highway at about 8.20 p.m.

“The victims have been given mass burial. All obstructions have been cleared. Enugu State Fire Service already extinguished the fire in the bus.

“The fatal crash is blamable on several factors including fatigue, which must have made one of the drivers to sleep on the wheels,’’ he stated.

Kazeem quoted the FRSC Corps Marshal, Mr Dauda Biu as advising motorists to desist from night journeys to reduce fatalities from road crashes.

He added that Biu noted that most fleet operators and other vehicle owners, including private vehicle owners addicted to night journeys did so for selfish economic gains.

The FRSC boss observed that most night travellers indulged in overloading of vehicles with passengers and goods.

“Travellers should plan their journeys for the day time because when crashes occur away from FRSC rescue points, it is difficult to access help from other motorists at night,’’ Kazeem also quoted Biu as saying.

Also confirming the incident, Enugu Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Ammani, cautioned motorists against disobeying road traffic rules.

In a statement by the spokesman of the State Police command, Daniel Ndukwe, the CP said: “Preliminary investigation reveals that the Tipper loaded with bags of cement and plying against traffic from Enugu City, had a head-on collision with the Bus loaded with passengers and coming from Aba, Abia State, which resulted in the both vehicles bursting up in flames and all the occupants burning beyond recognition, except the driver of the Tipper, who was found alive and is currently admitted in the hospital.”

However, The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi, has urged all Nigerians, particularly the youths not to despair in the face of many challenges and tribulations that the country is facing

He stated this in his Easter message where he called everyone to continue to remember the country in prayers, saying that God might intervene in the situation.

The statement partly read, “On the occasion of Easter, the celebration of the risen Christ, l wish all Christians a happy celebration and pray that the message and blessings of the resurrection will remain with us.

“To our Muslim brothers and sisters who are well into the Ramadan fasting period, which will culminate in the Eid El Fitr, my special greetings and prayers are with you as we look forward to a joyous celebration.

“Given that we are all united as brothers and sisters, and in our trust in the mercies and infinite benevolence of God Almighty, I urge all Nigerians, particularly the youths not to despair in the face of many challenges and tribulations that we are facing as a country.

“We continue to thank God for all His blessings on Nigeria and pray for a better and New Nigeria, where equity, fairness, peace, unity, accountable leadership and prosperity shall reign.”

The Presidential candidate also enjoined all and sundry to remain hopeful for a better future for all Nigerians.

Also, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and wife, Dolapo, are among notable Nigerians that attended the Easter Sunday Service at the Aso Villa Chapel, Abuja.

Osinbajo, who spoke with State House correspondents after the service, said Easter signifies sacrifice and the amazing love of God.

“My message is contained in the scripture in John 3:16, “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son that whosoever believes in him will not perish but have eternal life.

“Message of the amazing love of Jesus Christ; amazing love of God, that he gave up his son so that you and I will not have to pay again for our sin; so, it is an amazing day; a fantastic day,’’ he said.

On his part, Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), said Easter is an important season in the life of every Christian.

He said that there are two lessons for Nigerians to learn; the lessons of sacrifice and legacy.

“Christ came into the world; gave his life sacrificially for the redemption of mankind; what that teaches us is that we must sacrifice for our communities and for our nation.

“The second lesson is a lesson of legacy; when he was leaving, he gave a great commission.

“He said: go into the world; preach the gospel to everyone; so we have a duty as believers, as Christians to make sure that everyone hears the gospel—the redemption gospel of our Lord Jesus Christ.

“These are two strong messages that I leave with Nigerians today—the need for unity, the need for brotherliness; the need for us to sacrifice for one another.

“That is the only way we can grow and become a sustainable country,’’ he said

Aso Villa Chaplain Seyi Malomo, who earlier delivered the sermon, said Easter is a time of sacrifice.

He said that it was a time to reflect on the love of God for the salvation of mankind.

Malomo said there was need for concerted and individual sacrifices to save Nigeria from its challenges.

“ Nigeria has to be saved; so, whatever sacrifice we have to make in our individual capacities to make sure that just as Jesus saved the world, we also save Nigeria.

“We must release ourselves and display that love for Nigeria and play our role and give that sacrifice because Nigeria is a great nation; Jesus died for Nigeria and Nigeria will rise just as Jesus has risen,’’ he said.(

Also, The President, Christian Association of Nigeria, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, has urged Nigerians to embrace unity, despite the challenges bedevilling the country.

Okoh, through a personally signed statement, on Sunday, also advised Nigerians to renew their commitment to building a better Nigeria.

He noted that just as Christ rose from the dead and brought new life to the world, Nigerians can rise above their challenges and start afresh.

The CAN President said, “As a nation, Nigeria has faced many challenges in recent years, from insecurity and economic instability to social and political unrest.

“However, just as Christ rose from the dead and brought new life to the world, we too can rise above our challenges and start afresh.

“This Easter, let us all come together and renew our commitment to building a better Nigeria. Let us embrace the power that gives a new beginning and work together to create a brighter future for ourselves and our children. Let us put aside our differences and come together in unity, just as Christ’s resurrection brought together people from all walks of life,” the cleric remarked.

Continuing, he stressed, “As we celebrate Easter, let us also remember the less fortunate in our society and extend a hand of love and kindness to them. Let us show compassion to those who are suffering and help to lift them up.

“In conclusion, I urge all Nigerians to take inspiration from the power that gives a new beginning that Easter represents. Let us come together as one people and work towards a brighter future for our nation.”

Similarly, On the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has called on Christian faithful and indeed all Nigerians to reflect and commit themselves to the advancement of peace, love and unity in appreciation of the great sacrifice that Jesus Christ made for the atonement of sins and salvation of mankind.

Governor Ugwuanyi who made the call in his Easter message stressed God’s kindness, faithfulness, mercy and abiding love by sending His only begotten son to the world to suffer and die for the salvation of mankind, urging Christians and Nigerians at large to reciprocate the enduring sacrifice by intensifying prayers and promoting peace, love, unity and progress in the country.

The governor congratulated his fellow Christians for the successful conclusion of the forty-day long Lenten season and enjoined Nigerians to appreciate the great reason for the celebration, which is Christ’s resurrection, come closer to God and always do His will.

He, therefore, wished the good people of Enugu State and all Nigerians a pleasant and spiritually rewarding Easter celebration, reiterating his commitment to peace, unity and progress of the state in particular and the country in general.

Also, The governor-elect of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, has called on the people of the state to join hands to build the state into a land of collective prosperity, noting that love and unity were critical elements in moving the state forward.

Dr. Mbah, who also reiterated his commitment to the socio-economic transformation of the state, enjoined the people to see themselves as one Waawa people, who must collectively rise to the challenge of building the state into a preferred place for doing business and for tourism and living.

Mbah stated these in his Easter message to the people of Enugu State on Saturday, adding that his election was both a clarion call to service and rendezvous with destiny.

In a statement signed by the Head of the Peter Mbah Media Office, Mr. Dan Nwomeh, Dr Mbah stated: “The occasion of Easter always presents us with an opportunity to reflect on the love and magnanimity of God in redeeming mankind through the death and resurrection of his only begotten Son. Importantly, it is a time to also reflect on the oneness of mind of God the Father and God the Son, for Christ freely offered himself to be sent and be given as that sacrificial lamb at Calvary to fulfill the purpose of the Father.

“On the occasion of this Easter celebration, therefore, I remind Ndi Enugu that as a people intertwined by destiny, we must collectively work together to build this Waawa land, which God has given to us into a land of joy, abundance, and prosperity for ourselves and posterity.

“For me, my election at this point in the history of our state is a gift of trust, a call to service, and a rendezvous with destiny and I am more resolved and committed than ever to the socio-economic transformation of our dear state, to make it a preferred choice for tourism, living, leisure and doing business.

“I urge therefore that we unite in love so that together we can get the job done. I reiterate my resolve to lead an Enugu State of equal access to the promises, opportunities, and blessings that democracy holds for us, irrespective of social status or clan. We are one.

“I wish you all a happy and hitch-free Easter celebration; and pray that all the blessings that Easter brings abound to you”.

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, CP Ahmed Ammani, on Sunday, ordered full investigation into a fatal accident on the Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway, along Ituku community axis of Awgu Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Ammani prayed for the repose of the souls of the victims lost in the accident, which occurred at about 8:30pm on Saturday.

This is contained in a statement issued on behalf of the commissioner by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Daniel Ndukwe, in Enugu.

The commissioner also consoled families, friends and loved ones of the victims of the crash that claimed about a dozen lives.

“The Command regrets to inform the general public that a fatal motor accident, involving a Mercedes Benz Tipper, with registration number AAA 285 XR and an 18-Seater Commuter bus, with registration number: NKE 622 XA, occurred at Ituku, Awgu LGA, along the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the tipper loaded with bags of cement and moving against traffic from Enugu City, had a head-on collision with the commuter bus, loaded with passengers and coming from Aba, Abia State.

“This resulted in both vehicles bursting into flames and all the occupants burnt beyond recognition, except the driver of the tipper, who was found alive and is currently admitted in the hospital,” he said.

The commissioner bemoaned the unfortunate accident coming up in this Easter season, when Christians in the state and the world over are commemorating the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

According to him, “I have, therefore, ordered the State Traffic Officer to carry out a full-scale motor traffic investigation into the incident, including evacuating the remains.

“I have also directed the officer to obtain the exact identities of the deceased victims and their relatives, as well as coming up with an actionable report.

“I am using this avenue to caution motorists against disobeying road traffic rules.

“The only way to safety on the road is to exercise caution, patience and obey all road traffic rules and regulations,” he added.