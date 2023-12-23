Emefiele regains freedom after meeting bail conditions

Former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele, has regained his freedom from the Kuje Correctional Centre upon fulfilling his bail requirements. Emefiele’s release, confirmed on Friday, December 22, 2023, comes following the fulfilment of his bail conditions.

The spokesperson for the Kuje Correctional Centre, FCT, Adamu Duza, verified the development to our correspondent, stating, “I can confirm to you that he (Emefiele) has met his bail conditions, hence he has no reason to remain in our facility. He met his bail condition and was released past 2 pm yesterday (Friday).”

The Federal Capital Territory High Court Abuja had granted Emefiele bail of N300 million over alleged procurement fraud. Justice Hamza Muazu granted the bail, stipulating two sureties in like sum and requiring the sureties to possess certificates of occupancy and titles of properties within the Maitama District of Abuja.

Additionally, Emefiele was directed to deposit all his travel documents with the registrar of the court and remain within the Abuja Municipal Area Council.

Despite granting bail, Justice Muazu ordered Emefiele to stay in Kuje Correctional Centre until he fulfilled the bail conditions, which included meeting the required sureties and providing the necessary documents.

Emefiele faces trial on six counts of procurement fraud amounting to N1.2 billion. However, the bail was granted after the judge dismissed objections by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) regarding Emefiele’s potential flight risk or interference with the investigation if released.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng