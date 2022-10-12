Eletu-Odibo’s reign’ll bring transformation to Itele-Awori, says Aremo Arowolo

A community leader and the Aremo of Itele-Awori in the Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, Alhaji Saheed Arowolo, has described the new Onitele of Itele-Awori, Oba Ademola Eletu-Odibo, as a quintessential monarch whose reign would bring an immense peace and socio-economic development to Itele-Awori in particular and Ogun State in general.

Aremo Arowolo, who made these remarks during a chat with newsmen at Itele, Ogun State over the weekend, noted that Oba Eletu-Odibo’s entrepreneurship and track records in the corporate world would usher in tremendous and positive changes in the lives and economy of the people and community.

He expressed his joy that Itele in particular and Aworiland in general would be proud of Oba Eletu-Odibo as a visionary monarch who earned honour by dint of hard work, diligence and espousing theoretical analogies that many dread to venture into.

The Itele Indigenes’ leader portrayed the new Itele monarch as a traditional ruler of high repute whose passion and dedication to the advancement of the people was unequalled.

Aremo Arowolo, however, used the opportunity to appreciate God for confirming his belief in Oba Eletu-Odibo that his ascension was a signpost of the emergence of a better future that would bring succour, hope and relief to the people of Itele-Awori.

He expressed joy in the community’s choice of Oba Eletu-Odibo for the Onitele stool, stressing that apart from being a shrewd businessman, he had successfully stood against the absurdities of life and raised the bar for equity, justice and peace.

The community leader assured the people of his implicit confidence in the ability of the new Itele monarch to build a strong, virile and united Itele-Awori, more so that it was through unity of purpose, love and peace that the community could thrive and flourish.

“Looking at Itele yesterday, today and tomorrow, Oba Eletu-Odibo’s inimitable charisma, creative ingenuity and manner he has been steering the ship of the town since his ascension on the throne few weeks ago, has given the community a strong hope of lofty achievements that many people are thinking won’t be possible and I am happy for this”, Aremo Arowolo said.

