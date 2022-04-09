Electricity Crisis: Our Response To National Grid Failure – Power Ministry

Nigeria’s Ministry of Power has stated that efforts are being made to tackle electricity crisis ravaging many parts of the country as a result of recurring failure of national power grid in recent times.

This was revealed in a statement by the Ministry on Saturday.

The national power grid had, on Friday April 8, 2022, collapsed for the third time in just one month, leading to blackout in many parts of the country.

The Ministry said the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and the System Operator are currently investigating the immediate and remote causes of the recurring grid failure.

It said “some sections of the national grid have already been energised and supply restored to consumers.”

The ministry further disclosed that the Federal Government is working hard to implement necessary reforms and scale up investments in the sector to boost electricity supply across the country.

“We wish to assure Nigerians that the Federal Government is working assiduously to deliver on the much-needed reforms and investments, including SCADA, that are critical to improving the capacity and reliability of the national grid.

“This is in line with the Mr. President’s directives on closing infrastructure deficits in critical sectors of the Nigerian economy,” the statement added