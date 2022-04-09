NASS Member joins Ebonyi Governorship race.

..vows to rescue the State from myriads of woes

By Clement Nnachi (abakaliki)

The Federal Lawmaker representing Ezza North)Ishielu Constituency in the National Assembly Hon Anayo Edwin, at the weekend declared his ambition to contest the State Governorship seat under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Hon Edwin made the declaration on the occassion of the formal opening of his Campaign office in abakaliki the State capital.

He said that he was inspired to become the next Governor of Ebonyi State because he believed he can effectively lead the Change to rescue the State.

He rolled out an 8-Point Agenda his administration would be anchored on to include Good Governance, Economic Growth, restoration of peace and Security, Social Investment , Education, Health and Agriculture.

“Each of this Development Agenda has received elaborate attention in our manifesto , we intend to ensure full implementation when elected into office”

“By the Grace of God, today marks the beginning of our journey to the Government House abakaliki,

“I am challenged more by the Level of poverty, starvation, joblessness among the people’

“Through the years, it has been my obligation to address some of this problems because you elected me into the National Assembly to represent you”

The Governorship Aspirant lamented that there was no reason why an Ebonyi Child should be denied education because of school fees.

‘there is no reason why Civil Servants should not enjoy Living salary and regular Promotion , why our retirees should not receive their pensions and gratuities as at when due”

Hon Edwin decried the classification of the State as Poverty Capital of Southern Nigeria with the worst Health indices in the south -east zone

The Campaign declaration which has as its theme “Time to Rescue Ebonyi State” was attended by PDP Party Stalwarts/Stakeholders including representative of former Senate President Anyim Pius Anyim, National Assembly Members, State Working Committee of the Party, Youth Organizations, Women, Traditional Rulers among others.