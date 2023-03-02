ELECTION 2023: What Bishop Dr Desmond Osazuwa said about Gov Sanw-olu’s second term

Much anticipated Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election was held last weekend amidst uncertainties and as expected, a winner has emerged. The Independent national electoral commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the winner of the keenly contested election.

The prophecy of Bishop Dr. Desmond Osazuwa is still in order concerning the presidential election stated that Peter Obi would get his mandate from the court

In today’s News, according to the prophecy of bishop Desmond Osazuwa, Peter Gregory Obi has vowed to challenge president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC in court

Bishop Desmond Osazuwa has revealed that Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s second term bid remains certain as he will be completing his 8 years 2nd tenure.

He made it known that he foresees the governor facing a crisis in his bid to have a second term.

Even though the labour party won the presidential election in Lagos state. The labour party will not win the Lagos state governorship. The incumbent governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the APC will retain his Governorship seat as governor of Lagos state for two tenures.

