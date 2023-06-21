Ejigbo Traditional Ruler Distances Himself From Local Council Under Obe’s Administration

.Dares State Government Directive, As Council Boss Clarifies Issues On Market/ Motor Park

The traditional ruler of Ejigbo Local Council Development Area, Lagos State, His Royal Majesty, Oba Morufu Adekunle Adisa Ojoola, has stated that he has nothing to do with the Local Council under the administration of the Current Executive Chairman, Alhaji Monsurudeen Oloyede Bello (OBE).

This was revealed when the Council Chairman met with the heads of indigenous family, to dialogue on the revenue matters of the Local Council.

During the meeting, the Council Boss related the circular from the Ministry of Local Governments and Community Affairs, directing all the Executive Chairmen to meet with the royal Father of their respective LGs/LCDAs, in respect of the installation and ratification of chieftaincy title for their records and to streamline the process.

In response, the Kabiyesi, through the Chieftaincy Officer, Mr. Lasisi Idris, has distanced himself from the Local Council under the leadership of OBE, while also requesting an apology letter from the Council Chairman for the allegations levelled against him.

This is a clear disregard for the current administration of the Local Council and also a disregard for the directive of the State Government at large, therefore the Kabiyesi has dared the State Government.

The Executive Chairman, Alhaji Monsurudeen Oloyede Bello (OBE), then made it clear that he has not at any time sent the indigenous family heads to intervene in the matter between the Kabiyesi and the Council, simply because it is an official matter and not a personal one.

He therefore clarified and reiterated that the administration of market and motor park are prerogative of the Local Government /LCDA, and not of the Kabiyesi as it was enshrined in the state government guideline vis a vis 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

Obe explained that the responsibilies and duties of the Kabiyesi are clearly stated in the local government administrative guideline and the administration of market and motor park was not part of his responsibilities.

Recall that the dispute between the Ejigbo Council Chairman and the Traditional Ruler started when the Kabiyesi laid claims that he owns the market and motor park. After series of threats from the Kabiyesi, the Chairman reported to the State Government and other security agencies .

Furthermore, The Council Boss has said that any allegations levelled against the Kabiyesi as contained in the letter to the state government are with empirical evidences and that henceforth, the Local Government will publish all the agreements with the Kabiyesi and the palace chiefs at the State level and IGP’s office at Abuja, in the dailies for public consumption. He then advised the Kabiyesi to seek redress at the law court rather than asking for a letter of apology.

Alh. Monsurudeen Oloyede Bello (OBE) thus concluded that, despite the fact that the Kabiyesi made a very unguided public statement that there was no presence of the local and state government in Ejigbo, the administration of the Local Council under his leadership has been able to fulfil seventy (70) percent of her electoral promises to the people of Ejigbo.

Part of which includes:- the complete rehabilitation of the Morning Star Primary Health Centre (PHC), the full rehabilitation of Iyalaje Estate Road, free medical outreach to over one thousand (1,000) people in collaboration with the State Government, annual distribution of free GCE Forms to indigent students, consistent and timely welfarism for the Local Council staff, donation of over One Million Naira to ease the payment of the electricity debt of some communities in Ilamoshe Ward, rehabilitation of Falana Road, donation of buses to the Ejigbo Branch of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) and the Community Development Committee (CDC), e.t.c.

Currently, the total reconstruction of Ifoshi Road is at the final phase (this road even passes right in front of the Kabiyesi’s palace). The CDC House/ Area Office at Dauda Ilo and, the Link Mini Bridge behind Orilowo Estate Ejigbo are also being constructed. It is important to mention the ongoing reconstruction of the Council Secretariat into a three-storey building that would complete globally with other Local Government secretariats. And of course, the construction of the first ever Central Motor park in Ejigbo. These are to mention but a few.

Amidst scarcity of funds coupled with the shortage in revenues generation from the public market – occasioned by the ill-disposition of the king, the council Boss has neither mortgaged the council not taken any ill-step capable of running the local government into bankruptcy. Many of his counterparts marvel with kudos at his height of courage and commitments to public services which he (Obe) keeps in high esteem. No one in his /her highest dream could have thought of him taking up the responsibility of a mega state project such as Ifoshi Road which also houses the king’s palace

OBE assured the heads indigenous famiies and all the people of Ejigbo that he would continue to run an open Government, and would always put the interest of the community before the interest of individuals.

Henceforth, the Council Chairman will periodically grant press interview to update the public on the saga between the Kabiyesi and the Council