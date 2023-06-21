Insurance, pension operators to set agenda for Tinubu administration

As Wole Oshin chairs NAIPE’s confab Sept 7th.

As the resident Bola Ahmed Tinubu government continues to take shape in terms of programmes and structures, the nation’s insurance industry is set top set agenda for the administration in the areas of pension and insurance matters.

This came on the heels of the failure of the last legislative assemble to push the harmonized insurance bill into its final stage thus leaving the industry hanging in the balance.

But the operators of the insurance and pension sector said that they will avail themselves of the opportunity of this year’s edition of the Nigerian Association of Insurance And Pension Editors (NAIPE) annual national conference to set fresh agenda for the Tinubu administration. This year’s NAIPE conference has as theme: ‘role of insurance and pension sectors in building sustainable economic growth under the new government’.

The event is expected to gather various stakeholders in both sectors to set agenda for the new government on ways to further deepen penetration and contribution of the sectors to economic growth. The epoch event will hold on September 7th 2023 at Oriental Hotels, Victoria.

Discussions on how to move the insurance and pension sectors forward have become necessary at this time following the abysmally low penetration of insurance and slow growth in pensions enrolment given the country’s huge population.

Recall, that the 2020 Consolidated Insurance Bill is still awaiting presidential accent, while the National Assembly workers and the Police Pension Board have recently withdrawn from the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

This is as some other agencies and parastatals also want to withdraw from the CPS, which poses a threat to the sustainability of the scheme and as such requires urgent government intervention.

These ugly developments, among so many other issues inherent within the industries will be exquisitely discussed by array of selected experts and analysts within and outside the industries, which would also set a template for the new government to ride on.

The conference would be chaired by Eminent Investor in the financial services market, A Chartered Insurer and Actuarist, Mr Wole Oshin, who is the Founder and Group Managing Director of Custodian Group.

The keynote address would be delivered by Mallam Kasim Garba Kurfi, Managing Director/CEO of APT Securities and Funds Limited.

Garba Kurfi is a highly skilled capital market professional operator with decades of experience, a Council Member of Nigeria Stock Exchange and Fellow, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

Mrs Nkechi Naeche-Esezobor, Chairperson, NAIPE said the theme of the conference was carefully chosen following the emergence of a new government in the country.

Esezobor noted that not less than 500 stakeholders from the insurance, pension, finance and trade industries would attend the conference.

She hinted that the Special Guests of Honour for the Conference is the Commissioner For Insurance, Mr Sunday Olorundare Thomas and Director-General of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), Mrs Aisha Dahir-Umar.

According to her, speakers were carefully selected by the conference committee to do justice to the theme of the conference, towards changing the landscape of both industries to contribute meaningfully to the Nigerian economy.

