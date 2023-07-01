Eidel Kabir: FEMA, Foundation reach out to 160 vulnerable women in Abuja

Favour Ishember, Abuja

In the spirit of Eidel-Kabir celebration, over 160 vulnerable women in Abuja, have benefited from the the food items donated by the Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Agency, FEMA, and the NEAR Foundation (a non- governmental organization).

Making the donation, the Director General of FEMA, Dr Abbas Idriss said the gesture was to ensure that people who are vulnerable also participate in the sallah celebrations.

The DG, who was represented by the Director, Relief and Rehabilitation of the Agency, Engr. Abdul Rahman Mohammed, appealed to Muslim Ummah to emulate NEAR Foundation by giving to the less privileged.

He said if the Muslim Ummah can contribute to NEAR Foundation, this event will be enlarged and we can reach more people”.

Making his remarks, the Project Coordinator of NEAR Foundation, Abdul Malik Bulakos said the Foundation has reached out to the less privileged in 28 States across the country through 140 points to give out 4kilograms of meat and food items.

He noted that since 2019, NEAR Foundation has been impacting positively on the lives of the less privileged members of the society in Nigeria irrespective of religious affiliation.

He appealed to the general public to be compassionate to accommodate the less privileged in order to create a better Nigeria.

“A Nigeria where we show empathy, care and compassion to each and every one irrespective of religious affiliation or cultural background,” he added.

Responding on behalf of the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs who have chosen to settle in Waru, Yimutu and Malaysia Gardens, Halita Joseph and Samuwa Yohana appreciated the gifts and appealed to government to empower them with hand work to be self employed.