Engaging Your Teenager Before They Enter Tertiary Institutions

Remi! Remi! Get up at once and sweet the house” How can you still be sleeping by 9am? Mrs Adelakun was really cross at her daughter this morning and wondered for the 100th time what the younger generation was turning into. “In our days as young girls, there is no way 5am will still meet you on the bed whether school is on holidays or still in session” she thought silently to herself.

Remi got up reluctantly and muttered to herself, ” Mummy has wahala sha”. One would think that after the hectic jamb and Waec exams, I took recently, she would at least let me sleep as much as I want”. ” Are you still sitting on the bed? Oluremi Araba Adelakun?” Her mum shouted her full names from her room. “Good morning mummy, I want to brush before I start sweeping”. She paused a bit and said in a cajoling voice, “but mummy, you were the one that was begging me to get some sleep a week ago when I was still writing my WAEC? ” So? Her mum retorted, you want to sleep forever? Have I not told you countless times that it’s only lazy people that want to sleep beyond 7am in the morning. So if we have visitors now, I will tell them, please bear with us, my daughter who just finished Waec is still sleeping. Is that what you want me to tell them? Ojare, sweep the sitting room and mop it and go and have your bath. You are coming to the shop with me today. Ah ah, Mummy, I thought we agreed that I can rest for three weeks before I start.” Mtshew, her mum hissed, three weeks ko, three weeks ni, kukuma take one year then”. Remi saw that she would be wasting her time further by arguing so she quickly went to do her chores.

Is the above scenario familiar to you? Are you currently thinking of what to do with your teenagers who have just finished their WAEC and Jamb exams and are already wearing thin your patience?

Search no further, this week on women’s Corner, we will be discussing engaging your teenagers before they get into the university. A lot of parents are currently saddled with the problem of teenage children at home who do not know what to do with themselves while they await their Waec results. The teens mostly lounge around the house playing loud music, pressing phones and eating every edible in the house.

Parents nurse the fear that if these ones are not properly engaged soon, some may start following bad gangs and some may turn to drugs and other societal ills.

Well this week at women’s Corner, we want to suggest that you engage them effectively at this period. Let them learn some key life skills. It is a common fact in Nigeria of today that a lot of people are not practicing the profession they learned in school. We have a lot of engineers in the banks, accountants in the hospitality industries and even doctors as business men engaged in import and export. So many people are engaged in anything legitimate that puts food on the table. Nobody knows exactly what may put food on the table tomorrow for these young ones of ours so the sooner they learn some skills apart from formal education, the better.

We will outline some of these skills so you can discuss with your teens and find out which , they are passionate about amongst them

1) Automobile Mechanic: Apprentice your teen ( male or female) to learn this trade under a trusted , skilled and experienced mechanic. I understand that this skill is very valuable in the developed countries and if your children learn this and eventually find themselves outside the shores of this country, they will get employment readily while settling down to continue their education. Most automobile mechanics are looked down on in Nigeria and your young adults may baulk at the idea of learning this trade. Encourage them to overlook this fact and tutor them on the importance of the job these unappreciated technicians do for society. I mean, where would we be today, if we didn’t have them to fix our cars and put them in good conditions for us? Mechanics are to vehicles what doctors are to the human body.

You may need to tell them before hand that it’s not a fancy hobby and requires dedication and hardwork. Your teens that heve eyes for details and are not afraid to get dirty would do well at this.

2) Mobile phone , computer and accessories repairs and maintenance: This is another set of skills that your teenagers would do well to acquire if they can. Statistics say seventy percent of adults in Nigeria own mobile phones. The remaining thirty percent are striving to own one soonest. What this means is that the market for phone repairs is huge. If you find a technician that can teach your teenager the skills, involved, he or she may not disturb you too much for pocket money when they get into tertiary institutions. The same thing goes for computer and computer accessories repairs. A lot of people own laptops, table tops and ipads. Periodically, these gadgets develop one form of issue or another and need repairs. The technicians dealing with these repairs are not everywhere yet. Your teenager can carve a niche for himself or herself in this area.

3) Barbing: This skill is one your teen can easily pick up by being apprenticed to a barber close to you for a few weeks. Learning this skill will enable your teen make small cash with his fellow students while in school, especially on weekends.

4) Hair plaiting and styling: This skill is mostly thought of as ladies forte but a lot of men have proved to be excellent in this. It all depends on what your teenager is interested in. By all means encourage your teens who show interest in this skill to learn it and excel in it. One never knows when it can come in handy .

5) Culinary skills: This is another one that hitherto used to be the exclusive preserve of women but no longer. All over the world, men have shown that they can be excellent chefs and cooks. Encourage your teen to learn these skills even if not for future professional careers , at least, they can acquire knowledge about nutrition and diet that would enhance their health.

6) Make up and Make Over: It’s now obvious that make up is the new plastic surgery. Very few women and even some men want to step out of their home for parties and other social engagements without properly made up. Your teen can ot go wrong by learning this skill. Again, it’s not a preserve of ladies only. Young men are excelling in it. This particular skill usually go hand in hand with gele tying( scarf tying) and its a very much appreciated skill as a lot of women do not know how to do it themselves and are usually willing to pay to have it done for them by someone skilled at it. Your teen cannot go wrong in this one.

6) Baking, small chops etc preparation: This is another skill that is a cash cow these days. For those living in Lagos and the western part of the country, numerous parties take place every weekend. Cakes, small chops, cocktail drinks are usually served at these parties and teens who learn these skills would never lack pocket money if they are hardworking.

7) Fashion design and tailoring: This is another great one but it requires a lot more time to learn and master. We suggest that if your teen is keen about this one, they can start now but may have to go back every holiday to continue learning until they perfect. Again both sexes can learn and excel in this one.

The above is just a few suggestions. Parents can think of other skills and engage their children effectively before they enter tertiary institutions. That way, they are kept away from the streets and drugs and with some luck, may even learn entrepreneurship and become self employed by the time they leave the university.

Hope you have enjoyed our discourse for this week. Until we come your way again, it’s bye for now.

I remain yours’s faithfully

Chinwe Ifezulike-Odita wrote in from lagos