Eid-iL-Fitri Muslim prayers to end the fasting period held in Lagos

Imam Marufudeen Akintola ,Chief Iman Leading Prayers, during Eid-iL-Fitri Muslim prayers to end the fasting period held at Oluwanisola Eleganza Estate Ajah in Lagos.

Cross Section Of Faithfull Muslims Men Praying to end the fasting period held at Oluwanisola Eleganza Estate Ajah in Lagos.

L- r … Mr Jubril Okoya, with Mr Idiris Okoya.

Cross Section Of Faithfull Muslims Women Praying to end the fasting period held at Oluwanisola Eleganza Estate Ajah in Lagos …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society