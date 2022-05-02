Champion Newspapers Limited
For a better society

The media gateway to the East.

For inquiries:
Phone: +234 81 8616 6160
Email: editor.championnews@gmail.com

Eid-iL-Fitri Muslim prayers to end the fasting period held in Lagos

Photo Gallery
By Peter
L-r… Alhaji Ibrahim Adigun-Osho, Alhaji Tajudeen Okoya, Dr. Bashorun Tairu, and others during Eid-iL-Fitri Muslim prayers to end the fasting period held at Oluwanisola Eleganza Estate Ajah in Lagos on 2/5 /2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
12
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

 Imam Marufudeen Akintola ,Chief Iman Leading Prayers, during Eid-iL-Fitri Muslim prayers to end the fasting period held at Oluwanisola Eleganza Estate Ajah in Lagos.

Cross Section Of Faithfull Muslims Men   Praying to end the fasting period held at Oluwanisola Eleganza Estate Ajah in Lagos.

L- r … Mr Jubril Okoya,  with Mr Idiris Okoya.

Cross Section Of Faithfull Muslims Women Praying to end the fasting period held at Oluwanisola Eleganza Estate Ajah in Lagos …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

 

 

For a better society

Continue Reading
Peter 6612 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

More Stories

Mrs Olufunmilayo Adebukola Ekeade celebrates her 60th…

Latest News from Champion Newspapers, May 2, 2022

Ifeanyi Kenneth Okafor weds Chizziterem Olivia Ugochukwu ,…

Fidelity Bank team pays courtesy visit on Anambra State…

1 of 164