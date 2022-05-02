Eid-iL-Fitri Muslim prayers to end the fasting period held in Lagos Photo Gallery By Peter On May 2, 2022 L-r… Alhaji Ibrahim Adigun-Osho, Alhaji Tajudeen Okoya, Dr. Bashorun Tairu, and others during Eid-iL-Fitri Muslim prayers to end the fasting period held at Oluwanisola Eleganza Estate Ajah in Lagos on 2/5 /2022… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI. 12 Share Imam Marufudeen Akintola ,Chief Iman Leading Prayers, during Eid-iL-Fitri Muslim prayers to end the fasting period held at Oluwanisola Eleganza Estate Ajah in Lagos. Cross Section Of Faithfull Muslims Men Praying to end the fasting period held at Oluwanisola Eleganza Estate Ajah in Lagos. L- r … Mr Jubril Okoya, with Mr Idiris Okoya. Cross Section Of Faithfull Muslims Women Praying to end the fasting period held at Oluwanisola Eleganza Estate Ajah in Lagos …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI. For a better society Continue Reading Champion Newspaperschampionnews.com.ngCHINYERE IKEANYIdaily Champion NewspapersDaily NewsEid-iL-Fitri MuslimEid-iL-Fitri Muslim prayers to end the fasting period held in LagosLatest News 12 Share FacebookTwitterWhatsAppPinterestEmailFacebook MessengerLinkedinTelegram
