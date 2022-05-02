FIFA sanctions Nigeria over Abuja stadium violence

The March 29th stadium disruption incidence at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja has seen FIFA hammer sanctions on Nigeria

Nigeria has been sanctioned by the world football governing body, FIFA for the fans’ disruption of the national stadium.

The Super Eagles lost the World Cup ticket to the Black Stars of Ghana and irate fans went to destroy parts of the stadium, putting players and officials at risk.

Nigeria was fined $155,000 by FIFA for the crowd trouble, in addition to one game without fans in the stadium. The Moshood Abiola National Stadium was also approved for the 2023 AFCON qualifiers clash against Sierra Leone.

Other countries also fined were Senegal with &180,000, DR Congo $125,000 in addition with a match without fans.

FIFA has communicated these sanctions to the federations involved and will happen with immediate effect.

Nigeria failed to pick a World Cup ticket to Qatar after playing a 1-1 draw at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium. The Black Stars had held the Super Eagles to a goalless draw in Kumasi.

