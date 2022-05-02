Excitement as winners emerges in Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria finals

World’s biggest dance reality television show, the Glo Battle of the Year Nigeria, was rounded off on Saturday at Eko Convention Centre, LA amidst pomp and pageantry.

The atmosphere at the venue of the final was electric. Excitement pervaded the air and the venue was filled to the brim with music fans, mostly youths as well guests everywhere in a carnival-like environment.

Host of the show, Do2tun also added to the fun and excitement with his colourful stage presence and wise cracks.

Glo ambassadors and Musicians Teni Apata aka Makanaki and Simi kicked off the grand finale with an exhilarating joint performance which delighted the crowd who revelled in excitement. A section of fan sang along with the two top artistes.

The guests were also thrilled by the duo of top comedians, Gordons and Basketmouth as well as top rated Ugandan comedian, Salvador, who all gave a good account of their laughter- inducing capabilities.

The climax of the show was the performance of Afrobeat star, David Adeleke aka Davido who held the audience spellbound for about an hour rendering different hit songs, and the crowd just soaked in every moment of his performance.

Earlier, the pre-live show featuring Breakdance Crew witnessed very keen contests with participants giving their best. Eventually, the Lagos duo of 619 crew and Space Unlimited alongside Delta All Stars and Port Harcourt power crew, Eleven All Stars, emerged as semifinalists.

In the Bgirls finale, Lagos representative, Bgirl Cruxxy emerged the number1 Bgirl dancer in Nigeria defeating Bgirl Vicky from Abuja, while in the Bboy category, Lagos-based dancer, Bboy Lil Dan showed his skill and was crowned Champion defeating Bboy Off, Six God, Lil Vic, Lym, Midnight, Trixx, and Whirlz

In the Breakdance Crew battle, 619 Crew from Lagos defeated Port Harcourt heavyweights, 11-All Stars, in an intense Breakdance Crews final battle.

All the winners and runner-ups from the seven dance categories of the show were awarded their cash prizes by Globacom at the grand finale broadcasted live on both NTA and AIT networks.

