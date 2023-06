Eid-el-Kabir Sallah Festival celebration at Oluwanisola Prayer ground in Eleganza Estate Ajah

L-r …Faridat Okoya; CEO Eleganza Industrial City Chief Dr (Mrs.) Shade Okoya; her daughter. Oyinlola Okoya and Amina Okoya.

Alhaja ,Jelilat Adekoya ; CEO Eleganza Industrial City Chief Dr (Mrs.) Shade Okoya; her daughter. Oyinlola Okoya and Amina Okoya.

Cross Section of Muslim Women Praying.

lmam Marufudeen Akintola, Leading Prayers, during Eid-el-Kabir Muslim prayers.

Left, lmam Marufudeen Akintola, Chief Iman Slaughtering the ram, during ’ Feast of the Sacrifice,” Eid-el-Kabir at Oluwanisola Prayer ground in Eleganza Estate Ajah.

L-r… Aina Okoya ; Alhaja Kuburat Okoya ; CEO Eleganza Industrial City Chief Dr (Mrs.) Shade Okoya and Mrs ,Wosilat Okoya-Seriki.

L-r ..Oyinlola Okoya ;Mrs. Sara Okoya; Wahab Okoya and Faridat Okoya.

L-r …Wahab Okoya; his father Chairman Eleganza Group Chief Rasaq Okoya, Alhaji Tajudeen Okoya and others after the prayer.

Cross section of the people waiting to receive food, during Eid-El-Kabir, at Oluwanisola Prayer ground in Eleganza Estate Ajah on 28/6/2023… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

