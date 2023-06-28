Eid-el-Kabir: Senator Plang greets Muslim Ummah 

DANIEL DAUDA, Jos

The Senator representing Plateau Central District, Senator Diket Plang, has enjoined the Muslim Ummah to preach and practice the virtue of love for humanity as demonstrated by Prophet Mohammed.

Senator Plang, in his Sallah message, said the Eid-el-Kabir celebration was another opportunity to witness the celebration of an important festival in the Islamic calendar and charged them to reflect on their relationship with Almighty Allah and fellow human beings.

He enjoined the people of his constituency to imbibe the spirit of sacrifice, love, peace, and tolerance, as well as the need to supplicate the will of Allah in all situations.

The Senator called on religious leaders to preach the message of peace and love to their adherents and promote mutual co-existence in society, adding that the lessons of sacrifice and total submission to the

will of the Almighty Allah should continue to resonate in the lives of the faithful and guide them in their relationship with the creator and

fellow human beings.

Senator Plang, who strongly condemned the recent attacks in parts of his constituency, implored the people, irrespective of their political and religious leaning, to use the occasion of Eid-el-Kabir to rally around one another and embrace the virtues of peace and togetherness.

He advised them to be law-abiding and shun any act that can lead to the breakdown of law and order, adding that this became necessary in view of what the Constituency had passed through in recent times.

He further tasked them with continuing to pray fervently for sustained economic recovery and for the peace and unity of Nigeria.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng