Eid-El-Fitri, Ambassador Isaac Chigozie Udeh congratulates the Muslim faithful*

Ambassador Isaac Chigozie Udeh, Chairman National Rescue Movement joins well meaning Nigerians all over the globe to congratulate Muslims on EID-EL-FITRI celebration.

Udeh made this statement on Monday through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Nelson Ibemere. He wishes Muslims a peaceful and successful celebration and calls on them to use this period to show love and affection to their Christian counterpart and all around them.

He further stated that ‘the celebration of EID-EL-FITRI should also renew our faith and increase our love in coming together as a people of common identity, that pray for unity, peace, progress and stability of our great country Nigeria’

Ambassador Udeh said that the teaching of Prophet Muhammed on unity, integrity, peaceful coexistence and good neighborliness should be emulated as we draw closer to 2023 general elections. The Chairman of National Rescue Movement, urges the Muslims to use this period to renew their faith and bond of unity among Nigerians as one people, great Nation.

He further calls for consistent prayers for the nation’s leaders, noting that with prayers, the nation will move faster on the lanes of progress and development, especially as country is faced with security challenges. He calls on Muslim leaders to continue to preach love, unity and tolerance of one another as no society grows without these factors.

Ambassador Udeh promise Nigerians that National Rescue Movement as a political party will bring the desired change when voted into office in 2023.

For a better society