Mrs Olufunmilayo Adebukola Ekeade celebrates her 60th birthday in Lagos

Olufumilayo Adebukola Ekeade, a retired Principal Personal Assistant 11 at the Presidency in 1999, who thanked God for her 60th birthday, also thanked her parents for bringing her to this world, her family including children, friends and well-wishers .

She said that there was no perfection in life “but in everything, we give glory to God”, adding that she has done a lot in her community.

Advising other celebrants to look up to God, she said: “l was a civil servant but while in service, l was doing little trading because l knew one day, l would be out of service”.

On 2023 general elections, she advised the electorate to do the right thing by voting for people who have the capacity.