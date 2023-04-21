Eid-el-Fitr: Labour Party celebrates with Muslims, urges them to keep praying for Nigeria

CHIGOZIE IKPO, Abuja

The Labour Party has congratulated all Muslim brothers and sisters on the completion of the Ramadan fast.

In a statement by the Acting National Publicity Secretary of the party, Obiora Ifoh, the party urged Muslim brothers and sisters not to relent in praying for the nation that we remain one united and prosperous entity.

The party also urged state actors to see this year’s Ramadan as an opportunity to reflect on recent happenings, especially after the just concluded electioneering process, appealing to them to allow the will of Allah to prevail.

The statement reads: “The Labour Party congratulates our Muslim brothers and sisters on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast. May you be rewarded and may Allah grant you answers to all your prayer.

“We urge you to use this period to lift the nation before Allah and pray that he forgives the shortcoming of this nation, particularly our leaders.

“Ramadan affords the nation the good opportunity to sit and reflect on the goodness of Allah upon this nation particularly how we have remained as one in spite of so many challenges that have threatened the unity of this country. It is only by the mercies of the Supreme One that this nation is still not balkanized.

“Allah had through recent developments in the nation, particularly, the 2023 general election offered us the opportunity to rewrite our history and enthrone a leadership where truth, equity and justice should reign supreme.

“He offered us an opportunity of a new beginning where all our lost opportunities; an opportunity of refocusing our national priorities and policies which presently support consumption rather than production; where millions of Nigerians workers are without wages or under-waged; where an increasing flight of doctors and other skilled workers are daily witnessed; where mortality rate due to government negligence and terrorist infliction are unparallel.

“And for some state actors who see nothing evil in obstructing the will of Allah for his people, all in the name of politics, we pray that the Almighty Allah will arise, put fears in their minds and prove to them that whatever He ordains will surely come to pass, no matter the obstructive tendencies of men.

“Labour Party is optimistic that Nigeria will rise again and take its place both in the comity of nations and in the place of pride. But this can only come through the fervent prayers of the faithful.

“Labour Party by this prayers wishes Nigerians unlimited advancement, multiple blessings, undiluted happiness, endless peace and abundant joy as we celebrate Eid-el-Fitr”, he said.