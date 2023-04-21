Shettima, Zulum, other Muslims observe 2 Rakaat Eid-el Fitr prayers in Maiduguri

AHMED MARI, Maiduguri

The Vice President-elect Senator Kashim Shettima, alongside Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state, and the National Deputy Chairman North of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abubakar Kyari, the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Ibn Umar Garbsi Elkanemi, Minister of State for Agriculture, Hon. Mustapha Shehuri were among thousands of Muslim faithful that observed two Rakaat Eid-el Fitr prayer at the Ramat Square, Maiduguri Friday.

In his sermon shortly after the two Rakaat prayers at the Ramst Square Eid ground, Maiduguri, the Imam Elkanemi of Borno, Imam Shettima Mamman Saleh urged Muslims to continue with all good deeds they observed in the holy Month of Ramadan, as the God of Ramadan is also the God of Shawwal and other months.

Imam Shettima urged Muslims to continue to pray for a peaceful transition and peaceful co-existence in the state and the country at large.

Shortly after the Eid Prayer, the Shehu of Borno who proceeded from the Eid ground to his palace on a horse, organised a Durbar to honour the Vice President-elect, Senator Shettima, and Governor Zulum among others dignitaries.

Prayers were also offered for the restoration of total peace in Borno, the Northeast and the entire country.

The Durbar festival is an age-long Sallah tradition observed on Sallah days where district, village and ward heads among other title holders and royal families march past on horses adorned with traditional regalia to the admiration of all.

Zulum, Shettima, top government officials and several APC officials attended the durbar held at the palace of the Shehu of Borno.