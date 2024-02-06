EFCC arrests General Overseer over alleged N1.3bn fake grants, money laundering

. Traces 5 properties acquired with proceeds from criminal dealings

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the General Overseer of Faith On The Rock Ministry International, Apostle Theophilus Ebonyi, over allegation of defrauding church members and other Nigerians.

EFCC Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, who made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the pastor was arrested for allegedly using fake grants from the Ford Foundation to the tune of N1,319,040,274.31.

“Ebonyi was arrested for defrauding his victims, comprising Non-Governmental Organisations(NGOs) and individuals by advertising an intervention project through his NGO (Theobarth Global Foundation).

“Claiming that the Ford Foundation was offering a grant of 20 billion dollar to assist the less-privileged in the society.

“He allegedly beguiled his victims to subscribe as beneficiaries of the phony grant by asking them to pay for registration forms and clusters.

“Each subscriber was made to pay N1,800,000 (One Million, Eight Hundred Thousand Naira only).

“Through this arrangement, Ebonyi allegedly raked in N1,391,040, 274.31. (One Billion Three Hundred and Nineteen Million, Forty Thousand, Two Hundred and Seventy Four Naira, Thirty One Kobo).

“His subscribers are innocent and unsuspecting Nigerians and NGOs across the country,” he said.

Oyewale said that investigations by the EFCC showed that Ford Foundation had no arrangement, grant, relationship or business with Ebonyi.

“The Foundation pointedly disclaimed him and his NGO, stressing that it had no link whatsoever with them.

“The Commission has also traced five properties he acquired as proceeds of his criminal dealings.

“Ebonyi is still reportedly reaching his subscribers on some social media platforms to market his spurious grant from Ford Foundation.

“He would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” he said.