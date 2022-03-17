EFCC arrests former Anambra Gov, Obiano at Lagos airport

The immediate past Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, has been arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Obiano was apprehended at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja Lagos few hours after he handed over to the new Governor of the State, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo.

He is believed to be on his way out of the country to Houston Texas in the United States, US when he was arrested by the anti-graft agency

The EFCC operatives reportedly took Obiano into their custody at its Lagos facility Thursday night.

Obiano, who has been on the agency’s watchlist, was arrested at about 8.30pm, according to Channels TV.

It would be recalled that the official transfer of power between Obiano and Soludo earlier on Thursday came with drama as the ex-governor’s wife, Ebele Obiano harassed Bianca Ojukwu, former beauty queen and widow of the late Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, the Biafran leader, which resulted in exchange of slaps.

Obiano was said to have left the venue of the swearing-in ceremony in Awka abruptly after the wife’s brawl with Bianca Ojukwu in Awka the Anambra State capital.

It was however not clear if Mrs. Obiano was with her husband at the time of his arrest.

For a better society