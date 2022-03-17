“I am here to Serve”, Soludo vows as Anambra State Governor –Elect Sworn-In

PERCY ONYEJEKWE, Nnewi

Anambra State governor-elect, Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo has officially been sworn in as the Governor of the state amidst pomp and pageantry.

He was sworn in by the state Chief judge, Justice Onochie Anyachebelu at exactly 9:45am, at the Anambra State government house, Awka amidst tight security.

The event was witnessed by several dignitaries, including his predecessor former governor, Chief Willie Obiano (Akpokuedike ) and his wife, Mrs Ebelechukwu, former governor Peter Obi ,30 members of the Anambra State House of Assembly, among other dignitaries..

As at the time of filling this report, the new Governor was already inspecting the guard of honour, his first task as governor of the state.

The governor had earlier said Okpoko, a sprawling slum locality in Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state, near Onitsha, would be one of his priority areas with the view to providing better living condition for the people at the place.

Soludo said his tenure as governor of Anambra State would be service oriented and urged all stakeholders to continue to be law abiding and assist government in their different callings to provide the needed development to the state.

The governor in his inaugural scrapped levies at motor parks saying a technical way would be provided over that .

He also queried the rationale over the incessant Sit-At -Home imposed on the state by the Indigenous people of Biafra, adding that he would organize a meeting with the federal government, IPOB and the South East governors to find a solution to the problem of the pro -Biafra group.

