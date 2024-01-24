EFCC arraigns Ex-Governor Obiano over alleged N4bn fraud

CHIGOZIE IKPO, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned former Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, on nine counts of alleged N4bn fraud during his time as governor, between March 2014 to March 2022.

Recall that Obiano was first arrested at the Murtala Muhammad International Airport, Lagos, on March 17, 2022, as he made to board a flight to Houston, United States of America.

He was however granted administrative bail by the anti-graft agency until the duration of his trial.

In Wednesday’s proceedings Obiano was arraigned Obiano before Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court to take his plea on the charges against him and pleaded not guilty to all nine charges.

Counsel for the EFCC, Sylvanus Tahir (SAN) asked that the 68-year old, be remanded in the custody of the anti-graft agency throughout the duration of his trial.

However, Justice Ekwo adopted the administrative bail earlier granted to Obiano which includes providing two sureties who are directors in civil service and landed properties in Abuja.

He added that Obiano will remain within Federal Capital Territory (FCT), that his travel documents be summited to the court within 7 days and that the immigration be informed that all travel documents are with the court.

Justice Ekwo therefore adjourned trial to 4th-7th March, 2024.

For a better society

—————————————————————–

Kindly follow us across all our social media platforms to stay up-to-date with the latest news and happenings in Nigeria and across the globe.

Facebook – https://facebook.com/championnewsonline

Instagram – https://instagram.com/championnewsonline

Twitter– @championnewsng