Education Minister Applaud Soludo For Transforming Education Sector, Task Other States To Emulate Him

The Minister of Education, Prof. Tahir Mammam, has commended the Governor of Anambra state Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo for transforming the educational sector in Anambra state and urged states in the country to emulate the Anambra state government especially in the area of basic education.

Mammam made this known when Governor Soludo paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Education, in Abuja, where he acquainted him with the achievements he has made in the state education sector.

Prof Mamman expressed deep appreciation and commended the outstanding developmental achievements witnessed in Anambra State under Governor Soludo’s leadership.

“We will be leaning on you to serve as a model of what we want states to be in terms of meeting their obligations. If other states are doing what you are doing, we wouldn’t be at this level, Nigeria education sector would have been a better place” he said.

Prof Mamman further assured Governor Soludo of the ministry’s collaboration in every way possible.

“We will continue to provide the policies to ensure no state is left behind and no child is out of school”. Said Mamman

Speaking also, the Minister of State for Education, Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu called for massive and effective collaboration to help reduce the number of out-of-school children in the country.

He noted that a roadmap to actualise set objectives in the education sector will be launched soon and expressed hope that the governor will be there to contribute his expertise in taking the sector forward.

Received by the Honourable Minister of Education, Minister of State for Education and top Directors of the ministry, Governor Soludo used the opportunity to extend his heartfelt felicitations to the ministers on their well-deserved appointments

Governor Soludo also provided an update on the remarkable progress and developments in the field of education in Anambra State under his administration.

The governor also highlighted that the state has cleared its counterpart funding for the past three years to boost education in the state.

The federal government is a very critical player in this field of education; as we know, education is on the concurrent list. The federal and states work together.

Governor Soludo, reiterated that Nigeria, as a nation, must heavily invest in public primary and secondary schools to provide children of the “poorest of the poor” with access to quality basic education.

He assured that his administration is focused on lifting the system of public schools to become the model that others will look up to